Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Jamesa Webba ujawnia zaskakujące odkrycia dotyczące wczesnych galaktyk

ByRobert Andrzej

Październik 7, 2023
Kosmiczny Teleskop Jamesa Webba ujawnia zaskakujące odkrycia dotyczące wczesnych galaktyk

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

Źródła:
– Reuters: Will Dunham
- Uniwersytet Północno-Zachodni
– Listy do dzienników astrofizycznych

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Międzynarodowa Stacja Kosmiczna: wyjątkowe laboratorium naukowe

Październik 9, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Dlaczego Mars jest czerwony? Odkrywanie nauki kryjącej się za kolorem

Październik 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Rzadkie zaćmienie słońca w postaci „pierścienia ognia”, które rozświetli niebo 14 października

Październik 9, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Międzynarodowa Stacja Kosmiczna: wyjątkowe laboratorium naukowe

Październik 9, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Dlaczego Mars jest czerwony? Odkrywanie nauki kryjącej się za kolorem

Październik 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Rzadkie zaćmienie słońca w postaci „pierścienia ognia”, które rozświetli niebo 14 października

Październik 9, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Profesor Dimitrios Buhalis Uznawany za jednego z najlepszych na świecie naukowców zajmujących się badaniami nad turystyką

Październik 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0