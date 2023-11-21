Newly Discovered Ancient ‘Cosmic Vine’ Offers Clues to Early Universe Formation

A fascinating find by astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled an extraordinary chain of galaxies from the early universe. Dubbed the “Cosmic Vine,” this colossal megastructure could provide profound insights into the formation of the largest structures in the cosmos. Stretching over a staggering distance of more than 13 million light-years and measuring approximately 650,000 light-years wide, the Cosmic Vine is an impressive entity, far surpassing the size of other observed galaxy clusters from the same period.

Situated within the Extended Groth Strip, an area located between the Ursa Major and Boötes constellations, the Cosmic Vine was identified during the examination of JWST observations targeting redshift, a property indicative of the distance traveled by light through the expanding universe. The light emitted by every galaxy in the Cosmic Vine exhibited a redshift of approximately 3.44, suggesting that it took between 11 billion and 12 billion years for the emitted light to reach the lens of the JWST.

Interestingly, the researchers discovered that the Cosmic Vine’s colossal structure, with an estimated mass of 260 billion solar masses, is still growing. However, two of its largest galaxies have undergone a profound transformation. These galaxies, when examined, displayed characteristics of quiescence, indicating that star formation has significantly dwindled or ceased completely.

The cause of this premature shutdown of star formation in the early universe remains a mystery. One plausible explanation suggested by the scientists is that galactic mergers triggered intense episodes of star formation, depleting the available gas hundreds of millions of years prior to the JWST observations.

The discovery of the Cosmic Vine, along with its enigmatic features, adds to the growing collection of colossal structures identified during JWST missions. The investigation of the Cosmic Vine holds the potential to unlock profound insights into the formation and nature of the early universe. While many questions are raised, further research and analysis are required to delve into the secrets hidden within this ancient galactic chain.

