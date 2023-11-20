Celem ISRO jest pobranie próbek Księżyca w ramach misji Chandrayaan-4

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set its sights on a new mission, Chandrayaan-4, with the aim of retrieving soil and rock samples from the lunar surface. This ambitious venture, scheduled to be ready in five to seven years, will mark a significant milestone in India’s ongoing exploration of the Moon.

During an event celebrating Pune’s Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s 62nd foundation day, Director of Space Applications Centre Nilesh Desai provided details about the upcoming mission. Chandrayaan-4 is expected to feature a larger rover and a significantly bigger lander compared to its predecessor, Chandrayaan-3. The mission will consist of four modules: the Transfer Module, Lander Module, Ascender Module, and Re-entry Module, all of which will require two rockets for launch.

The plan is for the Ascender Module to collect the samples after separating from the Lander Module. Once the samples have been obtained, the Ascender Module will merge with the Re-entry Module, which will then re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere in the final stage of the mission. Notably, the Transfer Module and Re-entry Module will remain parked in lunar orbit until the samples are ready to be transported.

Desai expressed the confidence that ISRO possesses the necessary technology and capabilities to accomplish this feat. He also mentioned discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who encouraged the agency to tackle greater challenges.

In addition to the Chandrayaan-4 mission, ISRO is collaborating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission. LUPEX, set for launch in 2025, aims to investigate the presence of water ice and its quality in the Moon’s south pole. The mission will also incorporate a larger rover.

ISRO’s long-term vision for lunar exploration includes a series of Chandrayaan missions and the goal of sending an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040. Prime Minister Modi has further directed officials to work toward establishing an Indian Space Station by 2035, showcasing India’s aspirations for a prominent role in space exploration.

