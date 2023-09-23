Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Indyjski lądownik Vikram i łazik Pragyan pozostają w trybie uśpienia

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 23, 2023
Indyjski lądownik Vikram i łazik Pragyan pozostają w trybie uśpienia

India’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are still in sleep mode at the Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not received any signals from them since the lunar night ended. Two weeks ago, both the lander and rover were put into sleep mode, with the hope that they would automatically wake up as the Sun rose on the Shiv Shakti point.

The sleep mode is a low power state that allows the lander and rover to conserve energy and survive the extremely cold temperatures experienced during the lunar night. It also helps protect the onboard electronics and instruments from potential damage. The decision to put the spacecraft into sleep mode was made to ensure their survival and longevity.

However, the lack of signals from the lander and rover after the lunar night has raised concerns among ISRO scientists. While the sleep mode is intended to be automated and the spacecraft should have woken up as planned, it is possible that certain technical difficulties have prevented this from happening.

ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted the benefits and challenges associated with waking up the lander and rover. He explained that waking up the spacecraft would allow them to resume their scientific experiments and data collection. However, it is a complex process that involves establishing communication with the spacecraft, checking its health, and ensuring that all systems are functioning properly.

ISRO scientists continue to work on establishing communication with the lander and rover. They are hopeful that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will wake up soon and resume their mission on the lunar surface.

Sources: NDTV and ISRO

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

SpaceX pomyślnie wystrzeliło na orbitę 21 satelitów Starlink

Września 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Eksploracja przestrzeni kosmicznej w poszukiwaniu zasobów naturalnych: rozwiązanie niedoborów na Ziemi?

Września 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Paliwo do statków kosmicznych z wody księżycowej: przyszłość eksploracji kosmosu i gospodarki

Września 25, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

SpaceX pomyślnie wystrzeliło na orbitę 21 satelitów Starlink

Września 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Eksploracja przestrzeni kosmicznej w poszukiwaniu zasobów naturalnych: rozwiązanie niedoborów na Ziemi?

Września 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Paliwo do statków kosmicznych z wody księżycowej: przyszłość eksploracji kosmosu i gospodarki

Września 25, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Zawiłości wczesnego rozwoju embrionalnego człowieka

Września 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0