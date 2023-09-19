Wzmocnienie usług ekosystemowych poprzez ekowoltaikę: zrównoważone podejście do energii słonecznej

The conventional approach to solar energy installations often involves clearing land and placing solar panels on the graded surface. However, this method can result in significant disturbance to ecosystems. In order to promote a more sustainable and environmentally responsible approach, researchers from Colorado State University propose the use of ecovoltaics, which combines energy production with the preservation of ecosystem services.

Agrivoltaics, which involves the dual use of land for agriculture and solar installations, has already been recognized as a positive step towards sustainability. However, it tends to prioritize maximizing electricity production without considering the potential benefits for plants and animals below the solar panels. Ecovoltaics takes a different approach by designing solar arrays that consider the needs of the ecosystem, especially in water-limited environments such as grasslands.

The researchers draw inspiration from their work at Jack’s Solar Garden, the largest agrivoltaics research site in the U.S. Here, they study how solar panels modify sunlight patterns and alter rainfall distribution, creating unique microenvironments that support diversity within solar installations. These microenvironments are central to the concept of ecovoltaics.

One of the key advantages of ecovoltaics is its potential to restore highly degraded or abandoned agricultural lands. These areas, which are ideal for large-scale solar installations, can be simultaneously transformed into habitats that enhance biodiversity while providing clean energy.

To further investigate the ecological impacts of solar panels, the researchers plan to establish a new research facility in a native grassland environment near the university’s campus. Through this initiative, they aim to better understand the effects of solar installations on harsh and dry ecosystems, as climate change intensifies in the future.

The research conducted by the Colorado State University team aims to influence future solar installations by exploring principles that prioritize ecological sustainability. By adopting these principles, energy companies can contribute to both climate solutions and land use solutions. Through ecovoltaics, a more sustainable and ecologically informed solar energy future becomes possible.

