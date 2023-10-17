Życie w mieście

nauka

Wykorzystanie mocy molekularnej: wytwarzanie energii elektrycznej w nanoskali

Październik 17, 2023
Researchers have discovered a promising method of generating electricity by harnessing the natural movement of molecules in a liquid. The team, led by Yucheng Luan, developed a device that captures the energy produced by the molecular motion and converts it into a stable electric current. This breakthrough could provide a new source of clean energy that is widely available.

The device utilizes piezoelectric material, specifically zinc oxide, which exhibits the ability to generate electric potential when subjected to motion or deformation. Nanoarrays of this material were submerged in a liquid, allowing the movement of the liquid to cause the zinc oxide strands to wave and bend, resulting in the generation of electricity. This design does not require any external forces, making it a highly efficient and sustainable energy harvester.

The potential applications of this technology are vast. It could be utilized to power nanotechnologies such as implantable medical devices, or it could be scaled up to create kilowatt-scale generators for widespread energy production. Moreover, the device’s ability to generate electricity from the molecular thermal motion of liquids distinguishes it from other energy harvesting methods that rely on external sources like wind or solar energy.

The research team is already working on improving the energy density of the device by exploring different liquids, high-performing piezoelectric materials, and alternative device architectures. Their goal is to enhance the efficiency and scalability of this innovative energy generation technology.

In conclusion, by tapping into the inherent movement of molecules in liquids, researchers have developed a molecular thermal motion harvester that can generate electricity. This breakthrough offers a promising path towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, where internal energy sources can be utilized to meet our growing energy demands.

Source: Molecular thermal motion harvester for electricity conversion, APL Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1063/5.0169055

