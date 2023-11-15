Nowe podejście rzuca światło na pochodzenie mięśniakomięsaka prążkowanokomórkowego u dzieci

Pediatric rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of cancer that affects the soft tissues, particularly muscles. However, the origin of one of its most aggressive subtypes, fusion-positive rhabdomyosarcoma, has remained unclear. In a groundbreaking study, researchers from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified the cell type from which these aggressive tumors arise, providing crucial insights for treating this deadly cancer.

Fusion-positive rhabdomyosarcoma is characterized by the expression of a mutated hybrid “fusion” oncoprotein resulting from the fusion of two genes, PAX3 and FOXO1. Despite the dismal prognosis associated with this subtype, its origin has been a mystery, hampering research and treatment efforts. To uncover its source, the researchers conducted experiments using mouse models.

Traditionally, scientists have searched for primary muscle tumors in an attempt to identify the cell of origin for fusion-positive rhabdomyosarcoma. However, this approach has been unsuccessful. The researchers at St. Jude took a different approach, considering the possibility that the tumors could arise from non-muscle cells.

Using mouse models expressing the PAX3-FOXO1 fusion oncoprotein in either muscle or blood vessel cells, the researchers compared the tumors arising from each cell type. Their findings were remarkable. The fusion oncoprotein overrode the normal cellular differentiation processes in both muscle and endothelial cells, transforming them into tumor-like cells. This discovery suggests that fusion-positive rhabdomyosarcoma can arise from either muscle or non-muscle cells.

The identification of the cell types from which these tumors originate opens new avenues for research and treatment strategies. By understanding the origin of fusion-positive rhabdomyosarcoma, scientists can develop targeted therapies that specifically address the vulnerabilities of these tumor cells. This breakthrough study brings us one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of pediatric rhabdomyosarcoma and improving outcomes for patients.

