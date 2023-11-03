NASA’s Hera Mission: Pioneering Robust Ballistic Landings on Asteroids

NASA’s upcoming Hera mission is set to make history by being the second human spacecraft to visit the binary asteroid Didymos. While its primary objective is to study the impact crater formed by NASA’s DART mission on Didymos’ moonlet Dimorphos, Hera also aims to demonstrate innovative technology in the realm of planetary defense.

To aid in its study, Hera will be accompanied by two CubeSats, Milani and Juventus, which will perform unprecedented landings on Dimorphos. The idea of landing on an asteroid may seem daunting, but these CubeSats will provide valuable insights into the potential for successful landings in a cost-effective and simpler manner.

The key to achieving these landings lies in the concept of Robust Ballistic Landings. Unlike conventional powered descents, this method relies on the non-intrusive Chebyshev interpolation (NCI) technique. By calculating the rate of growth of possible spacecraft states over time, the CubeSats can optimize their trajectories and increase landing success by 20%, significantly reducing the landing footprint.

This groundbreaking approach to landing on asteroids opens up new possibilities for scientific exploration. While complex missions like NASA’s OSIRIS-REx have proven successful in sample-return missions, Hera’s Robust Ballistic Landings show that even basic spacecraft landings can yield valuable scientific knowledge. Direct spacecraft-surface interactions provide crucial information about an asteroid’s internal structure and material properties, complemented by in-situ measurements.

Milani and Juventus will undergo an intensive six-month study of Dimorphos and Didymos alongside Hera, utilizing their instruments to investigate the binary asteroid system. At the mission’s end, they will attempt their daring landings on Dimorphos, equipped with comprehensive surface knowledge obtained throughout the mission.

With the Hera mission and Robust Ballistic Landings, NASA is pushing boundaries and redefining what can be achieved in the field of asteroid exploration. These innovative approaches pave the way for future missions to study and potentially mitigate the threat of dangerous asteroids that may pose a risk to Earth.

FAQ

What is Robust Ballistic Landing?

Robust Ballistic Landing is a method of landing on asteroids that does not rely on powered descent. It utilizes the non-intrusive Chebyshev interpolation (NCI) technique to optimize trajectories and increase landing success.

Which asteroids will the Hera mission explore?

The Hera mission will explore the binary asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos.

What is the objective of the CubeSats Milani and Juventus?

Milani and Juventus, accompanying the Hera mission, will perform landings on Dimorphos to gather valuable scientific data about the asteroid’s internal structure and material properties.

How does Hera’s mission contribute to planetary defense?

Hera’s mission aims to study the impact crater formed by NASA’s DART mission on Dimorphos. By understanding the effects of this impact, scientists can gain insights into strategies for deflecting dangerous asteroids that may threaten Earth.

(Źródło: arXiv)