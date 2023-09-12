Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Nowe urządzenia elektroniczne dla największego na świecie radioteleskopu są cichsze niż telefon komórkowy na Księżycu

ByMampho Brescia

Września 12, 2023
Nowe urządzenia elektroniczne dla największego na świecie radioteleskopu są cichsze niż telefon komórkowy na Księżycu

The Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Low frequency telescope, currently under construction in Western Australia, is set to become the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope. However, its sensitivity also makes it vulnerable to interference from human-made sources of radio waves. To combat this issue, engineers at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) have developed new electronic devices called SMART boxes.

The SMART boxes are designed to power the antennas of the SKA Low telescope without emitting significant electromagnetic radiation. Made from radio-quiet components and encased in special wrapping, these devices emit even less radiation than a mobile phone placed on the surface of the moon. This level of radio quietness is crucial in reducing interference and ensuring the telescope’s ability to detect faint radio signals from the far reaches of the universe.

The construction of the SKA telescope began in December 2022 after decades of preparations. The project includes two telescope sites, with Western Australia focusing on radio waves with the lowest frequencies and South Africa handling longer wavelengths. Once completed, the SKA telescope will revolutionize our understanding of the universe and enable the study of its evolution and mysterious phenomena in unprecedented detail.

To protect the sensitive antennas from interference, a radio-quiet zone surrounds the telescope, imposing strict controls on the use of mobile phones and radio transmitters. Additionally, the development of these low-radiation electronic devices by ICRAR will ensure the observatory site remains free from potential internal interference.

The SKA telescope represents a significant milestone in radio astronomy and will provide valuable insights into the cosmos. Its immense sensitivity and advanced technology will allow astronomers to observe radio waves escaping from obscured regions, unveiling hidden aspects of the universe and enhancing our scientific knowledge.

Źródła:
– Space.com article: “New Electronic Devices for World’s Largest Radio Telescope are Quieter than a Mobile Phone on the Moon”
– Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO) website: https://www.skatelescope.org/

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Jak mobilność ludzkich ramion i łokci wywodzi się z schodzenia z drzewa

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Nowe dowody sugerują potencjał wody na egzoplanecie K2-18b

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Zaskakujące odkrycie ujawnia nowy wgląd w galaktyki pierścieni polarnych

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0