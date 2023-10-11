Astronomowie obserwują poświatę zderzających się lodowych gigantów

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have observed the heat glow of two ice giant planets colliding and the resulting dust cloud moving in front of the parent star years later. The star ASASSN-21qj was initially detected by the ASASSN network of telescopes, and its fading in visible light was studied by a network of amateur and professional astronomers, including Dr. Matthew Kenworthy and graduate student Richelle van Capelleveen from Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands.

Surprisingly, the system doubled in brightness at infrared wavelengths three years before the star started to fade in visible light. This discovery came after an amateur researcher shared findings on a social media site. The astronomers concluded that the most likely explanation for this phenomenon is a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. The collision produced an infrared glow, which was picked up by the NEOWISE mission, and the resulting expanding debris cloud moved in front of the star years later, causing its visible light to dim.

Dr. Simon Lock from the University of Bristol explained that the temperature and size of the glowing material, as well as the duration of the glow, are consistent with a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. This unique observation provides an opportunity for astronomers to gain insights into the interior of giant planets. Normally, heavy elements in giant planets are buried beneath layers of hydrogen and helium, but in this collision, material from the interior was brought to the outer regions of the merged planet bodies. This discovery indicates the release of a significant amount of water vapor, which helped cool the post-impact body.

Looking ahead, the dust cloud resulting from the collision will spread out along the orbit of the remnant, and astronomers will be able to observe the scattering of light from this cloud using both ground-based telescopes and the James Webb Space Telescope. This ongoing research will contribute to a better understanding of planetary collisions and the formation and evolution of celestial bodies.

