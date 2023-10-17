Życie w mieście

nauka

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 17, 2023
Masywna „rogata” kometa pędząca w stronę Ziemi

Scientists have made a startling discovery that may add to the apocalyptic year that 2020 has been. A colossal comet, three times the size of Mount Everest, has exploded and is now heading towards Earth. The comet, known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, is a cryovolcanic comet, also referred to as a cold volcano. It measures a staggering 18.6 miles in diameter, equivalent to the size of a small city.

The explosive event took place on October 5, marking the second eruption of this interstellar ice cube within the last four months. The British Astronomical Association detected the explosion when they observed that the comet appeared much brighter due to the light reflected by its coma, which is the cloud of gas surrounding its core.

The explosion resulted in the formation of “horns” on the comet, resembling the shape of a horned creature or even the Millennium Falcon spaceship from “Star Wars.” The cause of these horns is yet to be determined, but experts speculate that it may have something to do with the peculiar shape of the comet’s nucleus.

Despite its alarming trajectory and ominous appearance, there is no immediate threat from 12P/Pons-Brooks. It is expected to reach its closest point to Earth in April 2024, becoming visible to the naked eye. After that, it will be catapulted back into the solar system and will not return until 2095.

This comet is not the only one with explosive tendencies. 12P is one of the 20 known comets with active ice volcanoes. Another famous example is 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, which recently had its largest eruption in 12 years, releasing about 1 million tons of cryomagma into space.

While the prospect of a massive comet hurtling towards Earth may sound alarming, scientists assure us that there is no need to panic just yet. This celestial event provides a fascinating opportunity to observe and study comets as they journey through our solar system.

