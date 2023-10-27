Astronomowie wykorzystują głębokie uczenie się, aby lepiej zrozumieć ewolucję galaktyk

A team of astronomers led by University of Tokyo astronomer Keiya Hirashima has employed deep learning to simulate cosmic explosions produced by dying massive stars. By improving the modeling of supernovas, researchers hope to gain a deeper understanding of galactic formation and evolution. The accurate simulation of complex aspects of these explosions could reveal insights into the dispersion of chemical elements necessary for life across the universe.

Hirashima drew inspiration from applying deep learning to weather forecasting during a Hackathon event. Recognizing the similarity between fluid dynamics calculations in weather prediction and the study of supernova explosions, Hirashima wondered if deep learning models could be modified for use in his field of research.

During their lifetime, stars generate chemical elements through nuclear fusion in their cores. When a star can no longer fuse heavier elements, the outward pressure that counteracts gravity collapses, causing the star’s outer layers to explode in a supernova. This explosion scatters the elements crafted by the star into space, eventually incorporating them into the next generation of stars and their orbiting planets. Therefore, understanding supernovas is crucial to unraveling the origin story of life, including humans.

Supernovas not only impact the chemical enrichment of galaxies but also play a significant role in galactic evolution. Current models of galaxy behavior oversimplify supernova explosions, assuming a perfect spherical shape. However, in reality, these explosions are asymmetric, with some regions of the stellar shell being more complex than others.

By utilizing deep learning, astronomers can identify the specific parts of the explosion that require closer attention during simulations, reducing computational steps and improving accuracy. Hirashima’s team developed a new model called 3D-MIM, which reduced the calculation time for 100,000 years of supernova evolution by 99%. This breakthrough could help overcome computational bottlenecks and accelerate research in the field.

The team’s work opens possibilities beyond the study of supernovas. The new deep learning approach could be applied to other phenomena that influence galactic evolution, such as starburst regions—large patches of galaxies with intense star formation. Additionally, the team aims to extend the use of 3D-MIM to model stellar birth, further advancing our understanding of the universe.

FAQ

Q: What is deep learning?

Deep learning is a subset of artificial intelligence that uses algorithms to enable computers to recognize patterns and make decisions based on large amounts of data.

Q: What is a supernova?

A supernova is an explosive event that occurs at the end of a star’s life. It results in the ejection of the star’s outer layers and the dispersion of chemical elements into space.

Q: Why are supernovas important?

Supernovas play a crucial role in the dispersal of chemical elements necessary for life throughout the universe. They also influence galactic evolution and provide insights into the origin of life.

