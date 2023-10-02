Napięcia w badaniach nad świadomością rosną, gdy ponad 100 badaczy krytykuje teorię zintegrowanej informacji

In the field of consciousness research, there is a heated debate surrounding the validity of the Integrated Information Theory (IIT), with more than 100 researchers signing a letter accusing it of being pseudoscientific. Although IIT proposes a broader understanding of consciousness, critics argue that the theory lacks comprehensive empirical support. Furthermore, some researchers believe that the blending of scientific and philosophical perspectives in IIT may compromise its scientific rigor.

The conflict between the signatories of the letter and proponents of IIT revolves around concerns about the long-term credibility of consciousness science. Those who signed the letter fear that linking consciousness science with what they perceive as a pseudoscientific theory will undermine the field’s reputation. On the other hand, defenders of IIT worry that baseless accusations of pseudoscience will taint the entire science of consciousness.

IIT, proposed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, aims to establish precise mathematical conditions for determining the presence of consciousness in any system. At its core, the theory introduces a measure of integrated information, labeled ϕ, which suggests that a system becomes conscious when there is more ϕ in the system as a whole than in any of its parts. Consequently, IIT implies that consciousness may be more prevalent than commonly believed, aligning with the concept of panpsychism.

However, opponents of IIT argue that while certain aspects of the theory have been tested, the theory as a whole lacks substantial experimental support for its bold and counter-intuitive implications. Counterarguments claim that this lack of experimental evidence is not unique to IIT but rather a common challenge in current theories of consciousness due to limitations in neuroimaging techniques.

In the pursuit of understanding consciousness, an adversarial collaboration between IIT and another theory called the global workspace theory was conducted. This collaborative effort aims to design experiments that would favor each theory and prevent biased interpretations of the results. The initial results produced a mix of support for both theories, with a slight advantage leaning towards IIT.

It is important to note that IIT not only relies on scientific experimentation but also incorporates philosophical reflections. The theory starts with five axioms, derived from personal conscious experiences, which are then translated into five interconnected postulates. The addition of philosophical elements to IIT may be one reason why opponents wish to distinguish the science of consciousness from its philosophical aspects.

Ultimately, the study of consciousness extends beyond pure science. While science aims to explain publicly observable phenomena, consciousness is known privately through individual awareness. This unique characteristic of consciousness poses challenges in experimental demonstrations of theories. However, it also allows for the exploration of subjective experiences and feelings, setting consciousness research apart from other scientific endeavors.

