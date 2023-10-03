Obserwowanie pozostałości po supernowej w Łabędziu: nowe spostrzeżenia z Hubble'a

Researchers have recently published a new study in The Astrophysical Journal based on observations made by the Hubble Space Telescope of the Cygnus Loop, a supernova remnant located approximately 2600 light-years away. The study focuses on a northeastern section of the Cygnus Loop, which has been observed by the Hubble for the past two decades.

The Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop reveal intricate details and provide valuable insights into the density differences encountered by the shockwaves produced by the supernova explosion as they propagate through space. These shockwaves create turbulence in the regions behind them. According to lead author Ravi Sankrit from the Space Telescope Science Institute, the Hubble images are spectacular and offer unprecedented clarity, allowing scientists to closely study what is happening at the edge of the expanding shockwave.

The study examines a Balmer-line filament, a thin wisp of gas that appears reddish-orange in the Hubble images. Balmer lines are spectral line emissions from hydrogen atoms that indicate different energy states. The shockwave of the supernova remnant heats the neutral hydrogen, which then cools and releases photons, causing the filament to appear red. The specific energy level of the photons is known as the H-alpha line and is visible as a deep red spectral line throughout the Universe.

The research also analyzes another spectral line called OIII, which appears blue and is caused by ionized oxygen. The OIII emission is further behind the shockwave and is visible in the Hubble images. By measuring the Doppler shift in the light from H-alpha and OIII, astronomers can determine the radial velocity of the gas as it expands outward from the supernova remnant.

The observations reveal that the gas in the Cygnus Loop is moving at over half a million miles per hour, with variations in velocity resulting in a rippled sheet morphology. These ripples in the sheet of gas occur as the shockwave encounters different densities in the interstellar medium.

The study also identifies and maps three types of shocks in the Cygnus Loop: radiative, non-radiative, and transitional shocks. Observing and understanding the behavior of these shocks provides insight into how supernova remnants evolve as their shockwaves travel through space and interact with other matter.

Overall, the Hubble observations of the Cygnus Loop have provided stunning views of the expanding shockwave and its interactions with the surrounding interstellar medium. The study concludes that the shock front has been smoothly moving without deceleration or significant changes in morphology or brightness over the past 20 years of observation.

