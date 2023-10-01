Związek między kwazarami a pyłem: spostrzeżenia z nowych badań

A recent study has shed new light on the connection between quasars and the amount of dust surrounding them. Quasars are distant galaxies with extremely bright cores, fueled by an actively feeding supermassive black hole. The interaction between dust and gas swirling into the black hole causes the material to emit an intense glow, surpassing the brightness of all other stars in the galaxy. Researchers have now found that quasars surrounded by more dust tend to exhibit stronger radio emissions.

Quasars are renowned for their luminosity, with their cores typically appearing blue due to the presence of bright supermassive black holes and the surrounding rings of matter. However, there is a subset of quasars that appear red, and the reasons behind this phenomenon have remained elusive. To explore this further, scientists turned to the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), deployed to map large-scale structures in the universe over a five-year mission.

By leveraging DESI’s observations, researchers measured the reddening or amount of dust in a sample set of approximately 35,000 quasars. They found that all the red quasars in their sample were surrounded by substantial quantities of dust, primarily situated around the central regions of the galaxies. These findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provide valuable insights into the nature of red quasars.

Lead author of the study, Victoria Fawcett, acknowledges that many questions remain unanswered about red quasars. Determining whether enhanced radio emissions are caused by black hole winds or radio jets is one such area that requires further investigation. Fawcett expresses optimism that the growing sample of DESI red quasars, as the mission progresses, will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of these intriguing objects.

As the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument continues its primary observation run, it is expected to collect optical spectra for approximately three million quasars. The insights gained from DESI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in unraveling the mysteries surrounding quasars and their relationship with dust.

