Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Astronauci NASA będą przeprowadzać spacery kosmiczne po Międzynarodowej Stacji Kosmicznej

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 9, 2023
Astronauci NASA będą przeprowadzać spacery kosmiczne po Międzynarodowej Stacji Kosmicznej

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, along with ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, are preparing to embark on their first-ever spacewalks outside the International Space Station. The two upcoming spacewalks are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Oct. 20.

The first spacewalk, set to begin at 10 a.m., will feature O’Hara and Mogensen exiting the station’s Quest airlock to collect samples from the exterior of the orbital complex for further analysis. They will also replace a high-definition camera on the port truss of the station and conduct maintenance work to prepare for future spacewalks. NASA TV coverage of the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

O’Hara will be designated as extravehicular activity (EVA) crew member 1 and will be easily identifiable by the red stripes on her spacesuit, while Mogensen will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 in an unmarked suit. This will be the first-ever spacewalk for both astronauts.

On Oct. 20, O’Hara will be joined by Moghbeli to remove a faulty electronics box, known as a Radio Frequency Group, from a communications antenna on the starboard truss of the station. They will also replace one of the twelve Trundle Bearing Assemblies on the port truss Solar Alpha Rotary Joint. These bearings are essential for enabling proper rotation of the station’s solar arrays to track the sun as it orbits the Earth. Moghbeli will serve as EVA crew member 1 during this spacewalk.

The spacewalks will not only contribute to ongoing science research but also help ensure the station’s proper functioning and maintenance. The participation of these first-time spacewalkers highlights their significant role in the exploration of space.

Źródła: NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Zrozumienie znaczenia plików cookie dla prywatności w Internecie

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Kruchość czujników środowiskowych w obszarach wysokiego ryzyka

Październik 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Wystrzelenie statku kosmicznego Psyche przez NASA może zostać opóźnione z powodu złej pogody

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Zrozumienie znaczenia plików cookie dla prywatności w Internecie

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Kruchość czujników środowiskowych w obszarach wysokiego ryzyka

Październik 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Wystrzelenie statku kosmicznego Psyche przez NASA może zostać opóźnione z powodu złej pogody

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

NASA odkryła bliską Ziemi asteroidę 2023 TF4

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0