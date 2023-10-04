Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

NASA ostrzega przed niewielkim prawdopodobieństwem uderzenia asteroidy Bennu w Ziemię w 2182 r

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 4, 2023
NASA ostrzega przed niewielkim prawdopodobieństwem uderzenia asteroidy Bennu w Ziemię w 2182 r

According to a recent theory by NASA, there is a small possibility that the asteroid Bennu could collide with Earth on September 24, 2182. This prediction comes years after the infamous Mayan calendar prediction of the world ending in 2012, which fortunately did not come true. NASA has confirmed that while the chances are extremely small, the potential impact would result in devastation within a 600-mile radius of the crash site, but not global extinction.

Bennu, a B-type asteroid, has a diameter of approximately 500 meters and completes an orbit around the sun every 1.2 years. It passes close to Earth every six years, leading scientists to believe that there is a slight risk of collision in the late 22nd century. The asteroid is about half the size of the one believed to have caused the extinction of dinosaurs.

NASA is already working on a plan to prevent Bennu’s collision with Earth. If the asteroid were to impact, the force would be equivalent to that of 22 atomic bombs. The space agency aims to develop strategies to divert or destroy potential threats from asteroids in the future.

In recent news, NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) team successfully collected a sample of rocks and dust from Bennu. This mission will help scientists learn more about the composition and characteristics of potentially hazardous asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

It is crucial for scientists to continue monitoring and studying near-Earth asteroids like Bennu to better understand these objects and develop strategies to protect our planet from potential impacts. NASA’s ongoing efforts in asteroid research and mitigation highlight the importance of planetary defense and the need to remain vigilant about potential cosmic threats.

Źródła:
– Inside History Instagram page
– Asteroid mission.org
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Znaczenie zgody na pliki cookie i prywatności w marketingu internetowym

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Kosmiczne Klify: Odsłonięcie ukrytych narodzin gwiazd

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Następny cel łazika Perseverance: Jurabi Point

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Znaczenie zgody na pliki cookie i prywatności w marketingu internetowym

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczne Klify: Odsłonięcie ukrytych narodzin gwiazd

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Następny cel łazika Perseverance: Jurabi Point

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Jamesa Webba ujawnia zaskakujące odkrycia dotyczące wczesnych galaktyk

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0