Dramatyczny upadek lodu morskiego na Antarktydzie: zmiana reżimu z dalekosiężnymi konsekwencjami

Antarctica’s sea ice, a layer of frozen seawater surrounding the continent, has been experiencing a significant decline in recent years. The winter maximum level of sea ice, which is observed from September to February, is tracking well below any previous records since satellite monitoring began in the late 1970s. Additionally, the summer minimum of sea ice has also been diminishing, with three record-low summers in the past seven years.

The implications of this decline in Antarctic sea ice could have far-reaching consequences for Earth’s climate. Sea ice plays a crucial role in cooling the planet by reflecting solar energy back into the atmosphere. It also acts as insulation for the ocean and generates cold, salty water masses that drive global ocean currents. This annual freeze-thaw cycle of Antarctic sea ice is one of the largest seasonal changes on Earth.

The measurement used to track sea ice extent is the total surface area where at least 15% is covered by sea ice. In September of this year, the sea ice extent reached a satellite-era record low for that time of year. The previous year also saw a decrease in sea ice extent, with devastating effects on Emperor penguins. In one region of sea ice loss, no chicks survived in four out of five breeding sites.

The decline in Antarctic sea ice has been challenging to predict accurately. Predictive climate models have struggled to reproduce the observed trend in Antarctic sea ice extent between 1979 and 2018. These models, which are our best tools for forecasting future climate, consist of individual component models representing various physical processes. While these models have successfully forecasted ocean and land surface warming, they have struggled to simulate Antarctic sea ice.

The reasons behind the failure to accurately simulate Antarctic sea ice are still under investigation. Changes in wind and wave patterns, natural variability, stratospheric ozone, and meltwater from the Antarctic ice sheet have been proposed as potential explanations. However, none have provided a definitive answer thus far.

Measuring the thickness of Antarctic sea ice is also a challenge, as it cannot be directly measured by satellites. Limited data on sea ice thickness comes from holes drilled in the sea ice, monitoring stations, and electromagnetic induction measurements.

The decline in Antarctica’s sea ice is a concerning development that could have significant implications for Earth’s climate system. Further research is needed to understand the underlying causes and accurately predict future changes in Antarctic sea ice extent and thickness.

