Understanding Star Trackers: Testing Tools for Spacecraft Navigation

Star trackers are crucial tools used in spacecraft navigation, helping satellites determine their position by referencing the stars. At the European Space Agency’s (ESA) European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), engineers make use of an artificial star simulator to test these star trackers.

The simulator, located in ESTEC’s GNC, AOC, and Pointing Laboratory, consists of a rotating table and a point of light that mimics the color and brightness of a real star. This setup allows engineers to accurately assess the performance of star trackers before deploying them on satellites.

Star trackers capture images of the sky using a camera or a light-catching device. They then compare these images against a catalog of known stars to determine their position. While electronic star trackers have been in use since the 1950s, they continue to play a vital role in various applications, including guided missiles, ground telescope Goto mounts, and most notably, satellites.

Satellite star trackers vary from low-cost open-source models designed for small CubeSats to advanced devices like ASTRO XP. The ASTRO XP tracker can autonomously maintain satellite alignment within 0.1 arcsecond of the sky, making it a crucial component for future ESA missions such as the ATHENA X-ray telescope and LISA gravitational wave observatory.

Testing star trackers is essential to ensure their accuracy and reliability before launching them into space. The artificial star simulator at ESTEC provides engineers with a controlled environment to evaluate the performance of these navigation tools. By simulating the behavior of stars, engineers can assess the accuracy and responsiveness of star trackers and make any necessary adjustments or improvements.

In conclusion, star trackers play a crucial role in spacecraft navigation, aiding in position determination by referencing the stars. The artificial star simulator at ESTEC provides engineers with a valuable testing tool to evaluate the performance of star trackers before they are deployed on satellites. This ensures that these navigation tools function accurately and reliably in the vastness of space.

– Star tracker: A device used to determine the position of a spacecraft by capturing images of the stars and comparing them against a catalog of known stars.

– CubeSat: A small satellite that conforms to a standardized cube-shaped form factor.

– ASTRO XP: An advanced star tracker capable of autonomously maintaining satellite alignment within 0.1 arcsecond of the sky.

Article title: “Star simulator: What is this strange device at European Space Agency?”

Publication: Space.com