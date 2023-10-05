Scientists Detect High-Energy Gamma Rays from Vela Pulsar, Challenging Established Theories

Scientists using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia have made a groundbreaking discovery. They have detected exceptionally high-energy gamma rays from the Vela pulsar, a dead star. These gamma rays have energy levels 200 times more potent than any previous observations from the Vela pulsar, challenging established theories on pulsed gamma rays from such stars. The findings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, have prompted researchers to reconsider the mechanisms behind these powerful emissions.

Pulsars are remnant stars that result from supernova explosions. They are compact, dead stars with a diameter of about 20 kilometers. Pulsars rotate extremely fast and possess a strong magnetic field. The Vela pulsar, located in the constellation Vela, is particularly bright in the radio band and emits cosmic gamma rays. These gamma rays are believed to be produced by fast electrons in the pulsar’s magnetosphere, traveling towards its periphery and releasing energy in the form of radiation beams.

However, the recent observations from the H.E.S.S. observatory have revealed a new radiation component at even higher energies, reaching up to tens of tera-electronvolts. This is about 200 times more energetic than any previously detected radiation from the Vela pulsar. The high-energy component appears at the same phase intervals as the gamma rays observed in the giga-electronvolts (GeV) range. This challenges the traditional understanding of pulsars and the mechanisms behind their emissions.

The discovery opens up new possibilities for observing other pulsars in the tens of teraelectronvolt range. It paves the way for a better understanding of extreme acceleration processes in highly magnetized astrophysical objects. However, the exact explanation for the observed high-energy gamma rays remains uncertain. Researchers suggest the involvement of processes such as magnetic reconnection beyond the pulsar’s magnetosphere. More studies and observations will be necessary to unravel this mystery.

Overall, this groundbreaking discovery challenges established knowledge and provides valuable insights into the nature of pulsars and the mechanisms behind their emissions.

Source: “Discovery of a Radiation Component from the Vela Pulsar Reaching 20 Teraelectronvolts,” Nature Astronomy.