Badania wykazały, że pożary w Kalifornii przekształcają metale w glebie w substancję rakotwórczą unoszącą się w powietrzu

A recent study conducted by scientists at Stanford University has revealed that extreme heat from California’s climate-driven wildfires is causing a metal commonly found in soil to become an airborne carcinogen. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, highlights the dangerous levels of toxic chromium present in areas of Northern California that were severely burned by wildfires in 2019 and 2020.

Chromium, specifically the hexavalent chromium form known as chromium 6, is highly toxic and associated with numerous health issues, including lung cancer. The study indicates that as wildfires intensify due to prolonged drought and heat waves, the benign form of chromium known as chromium 3 found in soils is transforming into the more harmful chromium 6.

The scientists emphasized that this discovery has implications beyond California, as other metal-rich regions around the world, including Africa, Australia, and Canada, are also at risk. The study’s lead author, Alandra Marie Lopez, collected soil and ash samples from burn sites immediately after the wildfires and found high concentrations of chromium 6 in the airborne particles, even months later.

While the researchers did not test for the presence of chromium 6 in the air, the levels found in surface soil suggest that individuals living downwind of wildfires, including firefighters and nearby communities, could be at immediate risk if the toxic metal becomes airborne. The study also highlights the necessity of further research into the effects of wildfires on other heavy metals present in soil.

The researchers suggest that controlled burns to reduce fuel loads in forests could help mitigate the severity of wildfires and reduce the volume of chromium 6 in soil. Additionally, they recommend protective measures such as wearing masks, staying indoors, and installing air purifiers during wildfire events. Further investigation is also needed to understand the potential mobilization of hexavalent chromium into surface water in burned areas after rainfall.

These findings emphasize the urgent need for increased awareness and proactive measures to protect communities from the hazards posed by wildfires and the transformation of soil metals into carcinogens.