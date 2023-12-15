ਨਵੀਂ ਅਫਵਾਹ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਸਾਫਟ ਨੂੰ ਉਮੀਦ ਤੋਂ ਜਲਦੀ ਨੈਕਸਟ-ਜਨਰਲ ਐਕਸਬਾਕਸ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਝਾਅ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ

A recent rumor has emerged suggesting that Microsoft might be gearing up to launch their next-generation Xbox sooner than expected. While this rumor should be taken with caution, it adds some credibility to previous speculation about the company’s plans.

The rumor stems from tweets made by ‘Kepler’, a reliable dataminer known for accurate claims about PlayStation and its PS5 plans in the past. In a tweet, Kepler hinted that ‘Xbox-next’ – Microsoft’s next console – could be launching before 2027. Although these tweets are now several months old, they still carry some weight given Kepler’s track record.

To add to this rumor, well-known journalist Jeff Grubb discussed the possibility of a new Xbox console during a recent podcast. He corroborated some of Kepler’s past claims about PlayStation while also mentioning the potential release of Xbox “Next” in 2026. However, details about whether it would be an Xbox Series Pro or a completely new generation of Xbox remain unclear.

If this rumor holds true, it would suggest that the previously rumored refresh for the Xbox Series X may no longer be in the works. Instead, Microsoft could be planning to launch a more powerful system around 2026. While it is uncertain if this would be a full-fledged next-gen console like the Xbox Series X|S or more of an upgrade, Microsoft has previously referred to the Series X as a “mid-gen console.”

Of course, it’s important to remember that all of this information is still speculative at this point. It is not a concrete plan from Microsoft, but rather an interesting rumor for fans to contemplate. Nonetheless, it raises the intriguing possibility that the next generation of Xbox could arrive sooner than expected.

What are your thoughts on this rumor? Do you believe we could see a new Xbox console by 2026? Share your opinions in the comments below.