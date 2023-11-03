ਲਾਸ ਵੇਗਾਸ ਨਿਲਾਮੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਵੇਂ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਮਰਸਡੀਜ਼ ਰਤਨ ਦਾ ਪਰਦਾਫਾਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ

If you’re a car enthusiast with a passion for collecting rare and exceptional vehicles, then the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix auction is the perfect event for you. RM Sotheby’s is set to host an exclusive auction in the glittering city, featuring an array of extraordinary automobiles. Among the star attractions are the legendary Mercedes CLK GTR Coupe and Roadster models, celebrating the Le Mans homologation ‘Strassenversion.’

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupe: A Marvel of Engineering

Stealing the show is the iconic Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupe. This exquisite vehicle boasts a powerful AMG 6.9-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine, capable of unleashing an impressive 604bhp and 572lb ft of torque. The engine’s might is seamlessly transferred to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox, providing an unforgettable driving experience. Built during an era when Le Mans regulations required manufacturers to produce road cars alongside their top-tier race vehicles, this 1999 masterpiece is one of only 20 ever made. With an estimated value of up to $9 million (£7.4m), it is a true collector’s dream.

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster: A Rarity Like No Other

If rarity is what you seek, look no further than the breathtaking 2002 CLK GTR Roadster. This gem is one of an incredible six models in existence, making it an exceptionally rare find. With an astonishingly low mileage of just 106 miles, this beauty has barely hit the road. Immaculately preserved, it presents a unique opportunity for car collectors. Experts predict that the CLK GTR Roadster will fetch a staggering sale price of up to $13 million (approximately £10.6m).

Exciting Offerings Beyond Mercedes

While these CLK GTR models truly steal the spotlight, the Las Vegas auction also boasts an impressive lineup of other remarkable vehicles. Offering an exceptional one-of-100 CLK DTM AMG, a vintage 1957 300 SL Roadster, an AMG GT Black Series Project One edition, and a rare 190E Evo II, this event is a paradise for Mercedes aficionados. Additionally, a 2013 W04 F1 car, famous for being Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes debut vehicle and the very chassis he triumphed in at the Hungarian Grand Prix, will be up for grabs. However, it’s worth noting that the auction is not limited to Mercedes alone. Enthusiasts can anticipate the thrilling opportunity to bid on a Porsche 959, a Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package, and even a legendary Ferrari F40 GT. Not to mention, there will be a chance to acquire a luxurious Hermès Birkin handbag to store all those precious keys.

– RM Sotheby’s Las Vegas Auction