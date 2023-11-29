VentriJect, a Danish start-up, has made waves in the healthcare industry by earning second place at the Healthcare Innovation World Cup for its revolutionary approach to measuring cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF). Instead of relying on time-consuming exercise routines, VentriJect’s innovative technology allows for CRF estimation in under three minutes, without the need for physical exertion.

The world of healthcare was abuzz with excitement as over 300 innovative global start-ups vied for recognition at the Healthcare Innovation World Cup. With stringent criteria in place, only 12 contenders made it to the live pitching final at MEDICA, the esteemed medical sector event held in Düsseldorf. Judges evaluated the pitches based on their level of innovation, technological feasibility, and commercial potential.

VentriJect has developed a cutting-edge sensor device named Seismofit and a transformative algorithm to revolutionize CRF measurement. By harnessing the unique signature of the human heart’s valve movement, Seismofit captures vibrations against the chest wall through seismocardiography. This data is then transmitted to a smartphone app, which employs a cloud-based algorithm to analyze the signal and estimate the individual’s CRF level.

The significance of CRF in assessing overall health has gained widespread recognition in recent years. In fact, the American Heart Association advocated for the inclusion of CRF measurements in routine clinical practice as a means to optimize patient management. Ongoing research demonstrates the potential role of CRF in predicting mortality, with links to cancer being explored.

The traditional method of quantifying CRF involves determining an individual’s VO2-max, the maximum rate of oxygen consumption achieved through exhaustive exercise. This method, commonly performed on ergometers or treadmills, has long been considered the gold standard. However, it is time-consuming, often lasting over 20 minutes, and necessitates the monitoring of respiratory gases using a mask. Consequently, it is unsuitable for certain demographics, including children, the elderly, and individuals with injuries or disabilities.

VentriJect’s innovation received notable acclaim from the judges due to its ability to provide accurate CRF measurements without requiring patients to engage in physical activity. This makes it accessible to individuals of all ages and physical abilities. In addition, the non-invasive nature of Seismofit allows for quick and cost-effective assessments that do not require specialized training.

Mikkel Kristiansen, CEO of VentriJect, expressed enthusiasm for the recognition garnered by their innovative technology and its immense commercial potential. Their goal is to make cardiorespiratory fitness a standard part of every individual’s health assessment. Already available in the UK, Germany, and Denmark, Seismofit is expected to gain rapid adoption and make significant progress in EU markets by 2024.

VentriJect’s game-changing solution addresses the practicality and cost barriers that have hindered widespread CRF measurement. Their decision to showcase their technology at MEDICA proved to be a resounding success, surpassing all expectations and receiving phenomenal feedback from the industry. As the evidence supporting the importance of CRF continues to mount, VentriJect’s groundbreaking innovation offers a fresh perspective on promoting overall health and well-being.