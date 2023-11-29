Valve’s highly anticipated handheld gaming console, the Steam Deck, has made a triumphant comeback as the company’s best-selling product to date. After temporarily dropping off Steam’s top 10 best sellers list, the introduction of the Steam Deck OLED and subsequent price cuts on older LCD variants have propelled the handheld console back to the number one position, a feat not achieved in quite some time.

The Steam Deck OLED marks a significant advancement over its predecessor since its initial unveiling in February 2022. This upgraded version boasts several notable improvements, including a larger and more capable 90 Hz OLED panel, a more substantial battery, enhanced wireless connectivity, improved haptic feedback, and increased base storage capacity.

While the Steam Deck OLED may have a weaker SoC (System on a Chip) compared to competitors like the ROG Ally, Tom’s Hardware senior editor Andrew E. Freedman attests that its vibrant, high-quality display puts it in a league of its own. As of now, the Steam Deck OLED and the Nintendo Switch are the only handheld gaming consoles offering OLED panels, providing gamers with an immersive visual experience.

Valve’s strategy didn’t stop at unveiling the upgraded OLED version. Alongside its launch, the original LCD variants of the Steam Deck underwent price reductions, with the 64GB eMMC model now priced at just $349.99. Meanwhile, the NVMe 256GB and 512GB versions are available for $399 and $449, respectively. For gamers looking for even more savings, Valve continues to sell Certified Refurbished LCD Steam Decks at even steeper discounts. However, these refurbished models are currently out of stock at the time of writing.

With these enticing offers, it comes as no surprise that the Steam Deck has reclaimed its throne as Valve’s top-selling product. Gamers who were previously hesitant due to the price can now purchase the more affordable LCD models, while those seeking a premium gaming experience can indulge in the Steam Deck OLED and its stunning display.

ਅਕਸਰ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ (FAQ)

ਭਾਫ਼ ਡੈੱਕ ਕੀ ਹੈ? The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming console developed by Valve Corporation. It allows users to play PC games on the go. What are the key features of the Steam Deck OLED? The Steam Deck OLED features a 90 Hz OLED panel, larger battery, enhanced wireless connectivity, improved haptic feedback, and increased base storage capacity. How does the Steam Deck OLED compare to competitors? While the Steam Deck OLED has a weaker SoC compared to some competitors, its vibrant OLED display sets it apart and provides a visually immersive gaming experience. What are the price options for the Steam Deck? The pricing for the Steam Deck varies depending on the model. The latest OLED variants range from $549 to $649, while Valve offers discounted LCD models starting from $349.99. Refurbished LCD models are also available at even lower prices, subject to stock availability.