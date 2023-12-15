New Storm System Set to Bring Extreme Weather to East Coast

A powerful storm system is poised to unleash a barrage of heavy rain, damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, and even snow across the eastern half of the United States this coming weekend. As the storm develops, it threatens to disrupt travel plans and lead to power outages along the East Coast.

According to Fox Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin, the storm system is expected to deliver a wide range of weather phenomena, including rain, snow, and strong winds. However, the exact impact of the storm will depend on its placement and timing.

Experts at the Fox Forecast Center warn that the storm could have significant consequences, affecting millions of Americans and causing widespread travel disruptions. Atlanta is expected to be in the path of the storm, which could result in major travel delays for the region.

The storm’s development began on Friday with a trough of low pressure moving out of the western United States and triggering the formation of a surface low over the central Plains. The initial phase of the storm brought rain and snow to the Upper Midwest on Saturday.

Over the weekend, a broad area of moderate to heavy rain is expected to develop from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and extend towards the East Coast. This widespread precipitation could lead to flash flooding in certain areas, particularly along the Gulf Coast and in the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys on Saturday. The threat of flooding will then shift eastward from the Florida Panhandle to the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast on Sunday.

In addition to heavy rain, the storm system will generate strong winds. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecasted in the Rockies and Plains on Saturday, while gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts on Sunday, with the possibility of extending into Monday. These high wind speeds could result in travel disruptions at major airports and increase the risk of power outages across multiple states.

As the storm moves through the region, some snowfall is expected on its northwestern side, affecting areas from the north-central Plains and Midwest to the Great Lakes. Additionally, accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely in parts of upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. However, the exact locations and amounts of snowfall remain uncertain at this time.

In conclusion, a powerful storm system is on track to bring extreme weather conditions to the eastern half of the United States. Heavy rain, damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, and snowfall are all expected to impact different areas across the region. Residents should stay informed about local weather forecasts and be prepared for potential travel disruptions and power outages.