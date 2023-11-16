Nikon Z8: ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਮੁਖੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਫਾਇਤੀ ਮਿਰਰਲੈੱਸ ਕੈਮਰਾ

Amazon is making waves ahead of Black Friday with a special offer on the Nikon Z8, a high-performance mirrorless camera. When purchased with a Nikkor 24-120mm f/4 S lens, the price of the kit has been reduced to $4,896.95, presenting a significant $200 saving. This deal has quickly become one of the most exciting early Black Friday camera offers, especially considering the buzz surrounding the Nikon Z8 – one of the hottest new camera launches of 2023.

Often referred to as the mirrorless sibling of the highly acclaimed Nikon D850 DSLR, the Nikon Z8 offers versatility in a smaller and lighter package. With its compact design, this camera is ideal for capturing portraits, landscapes, and even sports photography, thanks to its remarkable maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 sec.

While it may not provide unlimited recording capabilities like the Nikon Z9, the Nikon Z8 impresses with up to 120 minutes of 4K 60p recording or 90 minutes of 8K 30p shooting. This combination of advanced video specs, a high-resolution sensor, fast burst mode, and dual CFExpress/SD card slots makes the Nikon Z8 a true hybrid camera, catering to both photographers and videographers alike.

During our testing, the Nikon Z8 proved to be a reliable and feature-rich camera, with only minor issues in autofocus when shooting through dense foliage. However, considering that it shares the same top-notch specifications as the Z9 but at a smaller size and lower price point, the Nikon Z8 offers exceptional value for money.

This discounted price for the Nikon Z8 is unprecedented, given its recent release in May 2023 and its limited availability in stock. If you have been contemplating upgrading your camera and needed that extra push, now is the perfect time to make the move!

Q: What is the special offer on the Nikon Z8?

A: Amazon has reduced the price of the Nikon Z8 camera when purchased with a Nikkor 24-120mm f/4 S lens, offering a $200 saving.

Q: How does the Nikon Z8 compare to the Nikon D850?

A: The Nikon Z8 is the mirrorless sibling of the highly regarded Nikon D850 DSLR, offering similar capabilities in a smaller and lighter body.

Q: What are the standout features of the Nikon Z8?

A: The Nikon Z8 excels in versatility, with a lightning-fast maximum shutter speed, impressive video recording capabilities, and dual card slots.

Q: Is the Nikon Z8 suitable for professionals and enthusiasts?

A: Yes, the Nikon Z8 is a great choice for both professionals and enthusiastic amateurs looking to elevate their photography game.

Q: Why is this discounted price for the Nikon Z8 significant?

A: The discount is noteworthy because the Nikon Z8 was released recently and has been in high demand. It is rare to find it at a reduced price.