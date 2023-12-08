ਜਾਰਜੀਆ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਐਕਸਲਰੇਟਿਡ ਇਨਕਮ ਟੈਕਸ ਕਟੌਤੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਸਤਾਵ ਦਿੱਤਾ

Georgia’s Republican leaders have put forward a plan to expedite a planned reduction in the state’s income tax rate. The proposal, supported by Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, and House Speaker Jon Burns, aims to create a flat income tax rate of 5.39% starting January 1, 2024. The Office of Planning and Budget estimates that this move could save Georgia taxpayers approximately $1.1 billion in calendar year 2024.

By speeding up the income tax cut, the state government aims to streamline governance and give taxpayers back their hard-earned money. This tax cut acceleration follows the recent reinstatement of the state’s gasoline tax, which had been temporarily suspended by Governor Kemp.

Currently, Georgia’s income tax system consists of various brackets, with the maximum rate of 5.75% applying to earned income above $7,000 per year. The existing plan, set to take effect on January 1, 2022, establishes a flat income tax rate of 5.49%. According to the 2022 law, the rate is supposed to decrease by 0.1% per year until reaching 4.99% by 2029. However, with the state’s tax collections projected to exceed expectations, Governor Kemp and lawmakers are looking to implement a 5.39% rate in 2024 instead. This change would require legislative action in the upcoming regular session, but lawmakers have the ability to approve a retroactive tax cut to January 1, 2024.

The total cut to 5.39% is expected to decrease state tax collections by an estimated $1.1 billion. It should be noted that this reduction is larger than the initially projected cut, which was expected to cost $450 million. In addition to lowering the rate, the proposed changes include increasing the standard exemption and allowing taxpayers to deduct $3,000 for each child or dependent.

While some Republicans aim to eliminate income taxes entirely, others hope to further reduce the income tax rate by reconsidering tax breaks. A legislative panel is currently reviewing tax breaks and is expected to publish recommendations in the near future.

Overall, the accelerated income tax cut proposed by Georgia’s leaders reflects their commitment to conservative budgeting and ensuring that the state’s strong economy benefits its residents. The plan represents a step towards fulfilling their promises and putting more money back into the pockets of Georgians.