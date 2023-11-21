ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ: ਭਾਫ ਬਲੈਕ ਫ੍ਰਾਈਡੇ ਦੀ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਇੱਥੇ ਹੈ!

The eagerly anticipated Steam Black Friday sales have officially commenced, offering gamers a week-long extravaganza of amazing deals on a wide range of popular titles. Starting at 6PM GMT / 8PM CEST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET, the sale promises to be a treat for gaming enthusiasts around the world. This much-awaited event will run until November 28, providing ample time for gamers to indulge in their favorite pastime during the upcoming holiday season.

While the complete list of discounted games will be revealed only when the sale starts, Steam has given us a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect through an exciting trailer that showcases a selection of games participating in the event. The lineup is an impressive blend of beloved classics and recent blockbusters. Older gems like Terraria and Hunt: Showdown will share the limelight alongside newer releases such as The Last Of Us: Part 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Starfield, promising a diverse range of options for every gaming taste.

With the recent launch of the highly sought-after Steam Deck OLED, which has piqued the interest of handheld gaming enthusiasts, many are eagerly eyeing the sale for potential discounts on games compatible with the popular device. There is also anticipation regarding any potential discounts on the device itself, as gamers look forward to enhancing their gaming experience with this state-of-the-art handheld system.

The inclusion of newer titles, such as Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, in the sale remains uncertain. Previous sales have shown mixed results for recent releases, with some being excluded entirely or receiving minimal discounts compared to other titles. However, anticipation is high as gamers eagerly await the announcement of these coveted games’ availability and potential discounts.

As the gaming community celebrates the arrival of the Steam Black Friday sales, excitement fills the air. With attractive deals, discounts, and a fantastic lineup of games, this event allows gamers to expand their libraries and explore new adventures without breaking the bank. Get ready to grab your favorite titles and embark on thrilling digital journeys that will keep you entertained throughout the holiday season and beyond!

ਅਕਸਰ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਵਾਲ

1. When do the Steam Black Friday sales start?

The Steam Black Friday sales begin today and kick off at 6PM GMT / 8PM CEST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET.

2. How long will the Steam Black Friday sales last?

The sale will run for exactly one week, ending on November 28 at the same time it started.

3. Which games can we expect to see on sale?

While the full list of games participating in the sale will only be revealed when it starts, a trailer released by Steam has given a glimpse of some included titles such as Terraria, Hunt: Showdown, The Last Of Us: Part 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Starfield.

4. Will the Steam Deck OLED be discounted during the sale?

Discounts on the Steam Deck OLED itself have not been confirmed, but many gamers are hoping for potential price reductions that would enhance their gaming experience.

5. Will newer titles like Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 be included in the sale?

It remains uncertain if newer titles will be part of the sale, as previous sales have shown mixed results for recent releases. However, gamers eagerly await any announcements regarding their availability and potential discounts.