ਗਿਲਡ ਵਾਰਜ਼ 2 ਵਿਸਤ੍ਰਿਤ ਹਥਿਆਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੁਹਾਰਤ ਵਾਲੇ ਬੀਟਾ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ

Guild Wars 2 players, rejoice! The long-awaited expanded weapon proficiency beta is now open, offering testers the opportunity to delve into the exciting realm of additional build options. Expect to see mesmerizing mesmers wielding rifles and necromancers brandishing swords like never before. But that’s not all—the beta includes a plethora of new weapon options and skills for all nine professions.

Designed to expand build options and fill the gaps in viable gameplay strategies, this beta is poised to revolutionize the way players approach combat. The beta will remain open until 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time on December 3rd, granting everyone with a valid account the chance to experiment with the new weapon styles. To participate, simply create a character with any profession and dive into the open world, engage in structured PvP, or venture into the challenging Fractals of The Mists group content.

During the beta, players are encouraged to leave their feedback on the dedicated beta feedback forum threads for each profession. The GW2 team eagerly anticipates discovering what players appreciate and don’t appreciate about the new options. Your input will play a crucial role in shaping the final implementation of these exciting additions.

Get ready for Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, the release that will introduce the new weapon proficiency options. As the second major update for the expansion, this upcoming release promises to take the game to new heights. However, it’s important to note that owning the expansion will be necessary to fully enjoy all the incredible new options.

As a testament to their commitment to player satisfaction, the Guild Wars 2 team has also released a new update for the live game. Players can expect a round of balance changes, as well as adjustments to content related to Secrets of the Obscure’s requirements and goals. For a detailed list of changes, be sure to check the patch notes on Guild Wars 2’s official website.

So, gear up, explore the expanded weapon proficiency beta, and prepare for the sensational future that awaits in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure!

ਸਵਾਲ

Q: How long will the expanded weapon proficiency beta be open?

A: The beta will be open until 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time on December 3rd.

Q: Who can participate in the beta?

A: All Guild Wars 2 players with an account in good standing are invited to join the beta.

Q: Will the new weapon options be available for all professions?

A: Yes, all nine professions will receive at least one new weapon option.

Q: What is the purpose of the beta?

A: The beta is intended to gather player feedback and identify any necessary changes or improvements before the final release.

Q: Do I need to own the expansion to access the new weapon options?

A: Yes, to fully enjoy all the new options, you will need to own Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure.