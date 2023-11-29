Cotic Bikes, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality bicycles, has announced the launch of their latest 7th Generation Cotic BFe, marking a bittersweet occasion for cycling enthusiasts. While the new model is cause for celebration, it also signifies the end of an era as it will be the final batch of 27.5″ wheeled hardtails produced by the company.

The Cotic BFe, known for its rowdy and versatile nature, is designed to handle anything from BMX track laps to the steepest downhill lines. Whether you’re seeking precise maneuverability on pump tracks or tackling challenging singletrack trails, the BFe accommodates various fork sizes ranging from 120mm to 160mm. Its steel frame construction further enhances its hooligan-like performance.

For this final run of the BFe, Cotic has made significant updates to its geometry, resulting in a lower bottom bracket, steeper seat angle, and additional bosses. These improvements contribute to better cornering, easier climbing, and increased versatility, making it an ideal choice for both competitive racing and adventurous bivvy rides.

The BFe’s aesthetics have also received a refresh, with the introduction of Army Green and Gunmetal color options. While the Reynolds 853 down tube remains a constant feature, providing exceptional strength where it’s most needed, the rest of the frame boasts Cotic’s Fe Heat Treated cromo tubes.

Although bidding farewell to the 27.5″ wheeled hardtails may evoke a sense of nostalgia, Cotic Bikes is looking ahead to the future. The company recently welcomed Esme Ward, their youngest ambassador yet at the age of 11. Esme, a talented BMX racer, will also explore the joy of mountain biking alongside her family. Cotic hopes that she will find solace and enjoyment in mountain biking as a recreational activity, away from the pressures of racing.

As Cotic Bikes moves forward, they encourage enthusiasts to stay connected with their brand and visit their website to learn more about the BFe. Additionally, the company invites followers to join the adventures of Esme and their Women Of Steel Ambassadors on social media.

A fresh perspective on the end of an era

While bidding farewell to the 27.5″ wheeled hardtails marks the end of a chapter for Cotic Bikes, it also represents the company’s commitment to progress and innovation. The decision to discontinue this line of bicycles stems from their observation that the BFeMAX 29er version’s sales have been surpassing those of the 27.5″ model for some time. By focusing their efforts on meeting the demands of the market and evolving with new technologies, Cotic is ensuring that their bicycles continue to deliver exceptional performance and ride quality.

ਸਵਾਲ

1. Will Cotic Bikes continue to produce hardtail bicycles?

Absolutely! Although they will no longer manufacture 27.5″ wheeled hardtails, Cotic Bikes remains dedicated to producing a wide range of hardtails and full-suspension bikes to cater to the diverse needs of cyclists.

2. Can I still purchase a 27.5″ wheeled hardtail from Cotic Bikes?

While the final batch of 27.5″ wheeled hardtails is now available, it is advisable to contact Cotic Bikes directly to check for availability and make a purchase.

3. Are there any plans for the future of Cotic Bikes?

Cotic Bikes is constantly exploring new possibilities and striving for excellence in the world of cycling. With their newest ambassador, Esme Ward, on board, the future looks promising. The company will continue to innovate, design, and create bikes that inspire riders of all ages and skill levels to explore the world on two wheels.