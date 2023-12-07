Apple Extends Free Compute Hours for Xcode Cloud

Apple has recently announced that it will be extending the availability of free compute hours for Xcode Cloud indefinitely. Originally, the company had stated that the free 25 compute hours per month would be available until 2023, but now they have made it a standard offering for all registered Apple Developers starting in January 2024.

This means that all Apple Developer Program memberships will automatically include 25 compute hours per month on Xcode Cloud at no additional cost. For developers who are already subscribed to Xcode Cloud for free, no further action is required.

Xcode Cloud is Apple’s continuous integration system, designed to accelerate the development and delivery of high-quality apps. It offers a range of cloud-based tools that assist in building apps, running automated tests, delivering apps to testers, and managing user feedback.

For those who require additional compute hours beyond the free allocation, Apple has introduced paid tiers. The pricing starts at $49.99 per month for 100 hours, $99.99 per month for 250 hours, and $399.99 per month for 1,000 hours.

Whether you’re already using Xcode Cloud or just getting started, this extension of free compute hours provides an excellent opportunity for developers to take advantage of the service without any added financial burden. It allows for easier and more efficient app development in a seamless and integrated environment.

To learn more about Xcode Cloud and its features, you can visit the service’s landing page. Now is the perfect time to dive into Xcode Cloud and begin building your app for free in just a few minutes. Take advantage of this valuable resource and accelerate your app development process with Apple’s continuous integration system.