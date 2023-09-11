ਨਵਾਂ ਈਯੂ ਰੈਗੂਲੇਸ਼ਨ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਥਰਡ-ਪਾਰਟੀ ਚੈਟ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ

Summary: The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) has identified major tech companies as gatekeepers, including WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta. To comply with the new regulations, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “third-party chats” in its beta version. This feature will allow users to receive and respond to messages from people using other messaging apps.

The DMA categorizes gatekeepers based on their core platform services, with some companies appearing in multiple lists. For example, Google offers various services that could be considered gatekeeping, such as Google Maps, Google Play, Google Shopping, Chrome, Android, and YouTube. Similarly, Meta operates social networks like Facebook and Instagram, along with an intermediation service and an advertising platform.

The EU refers to messaging apps as Number-Independent Interpersonal Communication Services (N-IICS) and has included WhatsApp and Messenger under this category. Interoperability between messaging platforms is a requirement for gatekeepers, allowing users of apps like Signal, Telegram, or Snapchat to communicate with WhatsApp and Messenger users without needing an account on those platforms.

As a response to the new regulation, WhatsApp has begun working on interoperability in its development version for Android. The goal is to enable seamless communication with third-party messaging services. Gatekeepers are required to comply with the regulations within six months, meaning that full interoperability should be available by March 2024.

Notably, Apple’s iMessage is not considered a core messaging service under these regulations, as it does not yet meet the user threshold set by the EU.

Moving forward, WhatsApp will need to address technical challenges to ensure that advanced features like file sharing, video calls, and audio messages are interoperable with third-party services. This new feature marks the beginning of an important project for the WhatsApp team, as they work to comply with the EU’s regulatory framework.

ਪਰਿਭਾਸ਼ਾ:

– Digital Markets Act (DMA): Regulatory framework introduced by the European Union to address the role and power of major tech companies known as gatekeepers.

– Gatekeepers: Tech companies identified by the EU as having significant control and influence over digital markets.

– Interoperability: The ability of different software or platforms to communicate and work together seamlessly.

– Number-Independent Interpersonal Communication Service (N-IICS): A regulatory term used by the EU to refer to messaging apps.

– End-to-end encryption: A security measure that ensures the privacy and security of communication by encrypting messages in a way that only the intended recipients can decrypt and read them.

Sources: European Union Digital Markets Act (DMA) guidelines, WABetaInfo.