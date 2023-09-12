ਆਈਫੋਨ 15 ਪ੍ਰੋ ਅਤੇ 15 ਪ੍ਰੋ ਮੈਕਸ: ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਅੱਪਗ੍ਰੇਡ

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the latest additions to Apple’s lineup, and they come with some major upgrades. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of USB-C, replacing the Lightning port. This means that users can now use universal cables across platforms and charge their iPhones using the charger and cable from their iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, or Galaxy devices.

Apple has also made several design improvements to the iPhone 15 Pro series. The new models feature contoured edges and the thinnest bezels ever seen on an iPhone. Despite these changes, the overall dimensions of the phones have been reduced while maintaining the same display sizes as the previous generation.

To reduce weight, Apple has replaced stainless steel with titanium for the frames of the new Pro models. The use of grade 5 titanium, which is also used on the Mars rover, makes these models the lightest Pro models to date. Additionally, the frames have a brushed texture achieved through a meticulous 14-hour process.

The mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pros has been transformed into an action button. Pressing and holding the button activates the silent mode, while a single or double press can be assigned to perform various actions, such as quickly opening the camera.

The display on the new iPhones remains the same as the previous generation, with the iPhone 15 Pro featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and the iPhone 15 Pro Max sporting a 6.7-inch display. The Pro models also come with an adaptive 120Hz (ProMotion) refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro is completely new, starting with a 48MP main camera with a larger sensor and second-generation sensor-shift stabilization. This enables users to capture 48MP HEIF images and take advantage of various zoom modes with different focal lengths.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces the first periscope camera on an iPhone, allowing for zoom capabilities up to 5x. The optical design of the periscope camera is unique, reflecting light four times to the folded sensor.

Powering the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is the A17 Pro chip, built on a 3nm process. The chip boasts a 6-core processor, a 6-core GPU with hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine for enhanced machine learning capabilities. The A17 Pro chip also features a Display Engine with dedicated AV1 and ProRes codecs, enabling users to capture 4k 60fps videos in ProRes RAW.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are available for pre-order, with prices starting at $999 and $1,199, respectively. Both models will begin shipping on September 22.

ਸ੍ਰੋਤ:

- ਲੇਖ: [ਸਰੋਤ ਲੇਖ]

– Images: [source article]