ਜੀਵਨ ਦੇ ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਪੜਚੋਲ ਕਰਨਾ: ਇੰਟਰਸਟੈਲਰ ਆਈਸਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਜ਼ਰ

Scientists have long debated the origins of life on Earth. While the prevailing belief has been that amino acids, the building blocks of life, formed in the primordial soup on our planet, a new study suggests a different possibility. According to research published in ACS Central Science, the simplest amino acid, carbamic acid, could have actually originated in interstellar ices, alongside stars or planets.

The study opens up exciting prospects for future deep space exploration, as the findings could potentially be used to train space telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, to search for prebiotic molecules in distant, star-forming regions of the universe. By understanding the formation of these molecules, scientists can gain valuable insights into the conditions that led to the development of life on Earth.

Previously, it was thought that amino acids could have been delivered to Earth’s surface through meteorites. However, the question remained: where did these molecules actually form, and when? To shed light on this mystery, researchers conducted experiments to investigate the chemical reactions that might have occurred in interstellar ices near newly forming stars and planets.

The team created model interstellar ices containing ammonia and carbon dioxide and subjected them to specific temperatures. Through their analysis using Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, they discovered the formation of carbamic acid and ammonium carbamate at extremely low temperatures. This indicates that these molecules, which can eventually lead to more complex amino acids, could have emerged during the earliest stages of star formation.

Furthermore, the researchers observed that when the temperature increased, carbamic acid molecules could bond together, forming a stable gas. It is believed that these molecules could have become part of the raw materials of solar systems, including our own, and eventually reached Earth through comets or meteorites.

This groundbreaking research presents a fresh perspective on the origins of life and paves the way for future studies. By expanding our understanding of how amino acids and other prebiotic molecules can form in interstellar space, we gain valuable knowledge that can aid in the search for life beyond our planet.

ਅਕਸਰ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਵਾਲ

Q: What is an amino acid?



A: Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins.

Q: How do scientists study interstellar ices?



A: Scientists create model interstellar ices in the laboratory and subject them to specific temperatures to simulate the conditions in space. They then use various spectroscopic techniques to analyze the chemical reactions that occur.

Q: What is the significance of finding prebiotic molecules in interstellar space?



A: Discovering prebiotic molecules in interstellar space provides insights into the conditions that led to the development of life on Earth and the potential for life to exist elsewhere in the universe. It expands our understanding of the origins of life and informs future explorations for extraterrestrial life.