ਜੁਆਲਾਮੁਖੀ ਦੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਟਿਲਟਮੀਟਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਹੱਤਤਾ

Tiltmeters have played a crucial role in volcano monitoring for decades, providing valuable insight into the behavior of volcanoes and the movement of magma. While satellite-based methods have become more prominent in recent years, tiltmeters remain a reliable and essential tool for scientists.

The use of tilt data in volcano monitoring dates back to the early 20th century when scientists began to recognize the correlation between volcanic eruptions and changes in topography. Dr. Thomas Jaggar, a pioneering volcanologist, started tracking tilt changes at Hawaiian volcanoes in 1917 using specially designed instruments.

One of the significant advancements in tiltmeter technology came in the 1950s when Dr. Jerry Eaton developed the water tube tiltmeter. This instrument allowed for precise measurements of tilt, enabling scientists to track the movement of Kīlauea’s summit during eruptions. The water tube tiltmeter consists of three interconnected pots of water, which move in response to ground tilt. By measuring the depth of water in each pot, scientists can determine the degree of tilt.

The continuous recording of water tube tilt data proved to be invaluable as it provided a time series of measurements, allowing for the identification of inflation and deflation cycles between eruptions. This continuous record of tilt enabled scientists to make discoveries that would not have been possible if data was only collected during eruptions.

In the 1970s, electronic tiltmeters were introduced, providing even more precise measurements. These instruments are installed in protected boreholes and can measure tilt down to a fraction of a microradian every minute.

In recent years, the tilt data from Kīlauea’s summit has shown similarities to records from the 1950s to 1970s, indicating that the volcano’s behavior has not significantly changed since the 2018 eruption. This continuity allows scientists to use past data to make forecasts about future behavior and test hypotheses about the volcano’s plumbing system.

The recent observations from tiltmeters near Kīlauea’s caldera suggest magma accumulation in a South Caldera reservoir, similar to previous events in 2015 and 2021. This knowledge helps scientists understand current processes and may unveil new insights about the volcano’s past behavior.

In conclusion, tiltmeters have been an essential tool in volcano monitoring, providing continuous measurements of tilt and contributing to our understanding of volcanic activity. The long and faithful recording of tilt at Kīlauea continues to facilitate new discoveries and forecasts for future eruptions.

ਸ੍ਰੋਤ:

– U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (USGS) Volcano Watch

– U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)