250,000 ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਨਿਏਂਡਰਥਲਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਪ੍ਰਾਚੀਨ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਡੀਐਨਏ

A groundbreaking study has revealed that human-Neanderthal interbreeding occurred much earlier than previously thought. The prevailing belief was that interbreeding between Homo sapiens ancestors and Neanderthals started after a massive exodus from Africa approximately 75,000 years ago. However, new research conducted by geneticists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine suggests that early human DNA flowed into Neanderthals around 250,000 years ago, long before the anticipated migrations.

The study found that Neanderthals already carried sections of human DNA in their genomes by the time humans migrated to Eurasia from Africa. These encounters between Neanderthals and early humans likely took place over 250,000 years ago, as there is no record of Neanderthals ever having lived in sub-Saharan Africa. The research, published in the journal Current Biology, provides evidence of interbreeding between ancient modern humans and Neanderthals.

Before this study, it was assumed that Neanderthal DNA remained untouched until the most recent human migration to Eurasia. However, the research revealed that approximately six percent of Neanderthal DNA had been inherited from early modern humans around 250,000 years ago. This genetic material originated from humans who left Africa between 250,000 and 270,000 years ago.

The results indicate that a group of early humans, genetically related to all humans alive today, interbred with Neanderthals. Although it is unclear how many of these humans migrated to Eurasia, they left a clear genetic mark on their Neanderthal cousins. Despite their interbreeding, these early human ancestors did not survive, as no human skeletal remains from a quarter of a million years ago have been discovered in Europe or Asia.

The study involved the analysis of fully sequenced genomes of modern indigenous people living in sub-Saharan Africa. It builds upon previous research conducted under the 1,000 Genomes Project, which aimed to catalog genetic diversity globally. The research team collected data from 180 individuals in 12 different sub-Saharan African populations to investigate the prevalence of Neanderthal-like DNA in the region.

The researchers considered various scenarios to explain the presence of Neanderthal-like DNA in sub-Saharan Africans. Ultimately, they found evidence supporting the hypothesis that this genetic material originated in early modern humans and was later passed on to Neanderthals. Analysis of a Neanderthal specimen that lived 120,000 years ago revealed genetic material matching that found in sub-Saharan Africans. This material came from sections of the genome known to have been inherited from Homo sapiens and demonstrated that human DNA had been transferred to Neanderthals well before the anticipated migrations.

The study emphasizes the importance of including diverse populations in genetic and genomic research. It sheds light on our complex history of interbreeding with Neanderthals and highlights the need for further investigation into our ancient ancestors.

