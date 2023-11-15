ਰੂਸ 2031 ਤੱਕ ਚੰਦਰਮਾ ਦਾ ਅਧਾਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ, ਚੰਦਰਮਾ 'ਤੇ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਭੇਜਣ ਦੀ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਬਣਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ

Russia has set its sights on a groundbreaking mission: sending cosmonauts to the Moon for the first time in history. According to state news agency TASS, the Russian corporation responsible for manned space flights has revealed plans for cosmonauts to visit the Moon within the next decade. This ambitious endeavor includes the construction of a moon base starting in 2031.

Vladimir Solovyov of RKK Energia, the state corporation behind the plan, presented a draft proposal highlighting Russia’s intentions to achieve a lunar landing and establish a base on the Moon. The proposal emphasizes the exploration and utilization of the Moon’s resources.

While Russia’s recent space program has faced challenges, such as the failure of the Luna-25 spacecraft in August, the country’s determination to regain its former prowess remains strong. The Luna-25 mission aimed to become the first spacecraft to land on the moon’s south pole, where scientists believe valuable elements and frozen water may exist. The crash of the spacecraft was attributed to engine failure and the prolonged pause in Russia’s lunar exploration.

While the moon landing by US astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1969 remains an iconic moment in history, it was the Soviet Union’s Luna-2 mission in 1959 that first reached the moon’s surface. Later, in 1966, the Luna-9 mission accomplished the significant feat of making a soft landing on the moon.

With these past successes and the current plans for manned missions, Russia is poised to make further impressive contributions to space exploration. The vision of establishing a lunar base by 2031 demonstrates Russia’s determination to play a significant role in future lunar missions.

Sources: TASS, NASA