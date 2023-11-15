ਨਿਊਟ੍ਰੋਨ ਤਾਰੇ: ਭਾਰੀ ਤੱਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕੀਮਤੀ ਧਾਤਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਬ੍ਰਹਿਮੰਡੀ ਸਰੋਤ

A groundbreaking study conducted by Dr. Shing Chi Leung, an assistant professor of physics at SUNY Poly, and a team of researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong has revealed an exciting discovery regarding the origin of heavy elements and precious metals in the universe. Published in The Astrophysical Journal, their research indicates that the explosion of a low-mass neutron star could be an alternative cosmic source for elements like lanthanides, gold, and platinum.

Neutron stars are the remnants of massive stars that have reached the end of their evolutionary cycle. When a star with a mass between 10 to 25 times that of the sun explodes, it leaves behind a compact object known as a neutron star. These neutron stars have a mass comparable to the sun but a diameter of only about 20 km, making them incredibly dense.

Traditionally, the major source of lanthanides and heavy elements in the universe was thought to be the collision and merger of two neutron stars. However, the recent discovery suggests that even without direct collision, a primary neutron star in a binary system can lose mass to its companion neutron star through tidal forces. This process can ultimately trigger uncontrolled pulsations and an explosion.

Through extensive simulations and calculations, the team found that these explosions can synthesize heavy elements comparable to those produced through the merger channel. The composition of the resulting ejecta closely resembles the solar composition, particularly in terms of heavy elements. This indicates that low-mass neutron stars could play a significant role in explaining the distribution of chemical elements in the universe.

This research not only sheds light on the origin of heavy elements but also raises important questions about the evolution of the universe. It addresses the process by which the universe transitioned from primarily hydrogen and helium to a diverse array of 118 elements. Lanthanides, which are closely associated with modern technology, and precious metals like gold and platinum, are abundantly produced through this cosmic channel.

Moving forward, the team plans to investigate the observational prospects of these explosions and further refine their simulations by enhancing the input physics. Their efforts aim to provide a more realistic understanding of the processes involved and expand our knowledge of the cosmos.

ਸਵਾਲ

ਨਿਊਟ੍ਰੋਨ ਤਾਰੇ ਕੀ ਹਨ?

What is the traditional source of lanthanides and heavy elements in the universe?

Traditionally, it was believed that the major source of lanthanides and heavy elements in the universe was the collision and merger of two neutron stars.

What did the study discover?

ਇਹ ਖੋਜ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਕਿਉਂ ਹੈ?

This discovery provides insight into the origin and distribution of heavy elements in the universe, shedding light on the fundamental question of how the universe evolved from primarily hydrogen and helium to a diverse range of 118 elements. It also highlights the potential role of low-mass neutron stars in synthesizing these elements.

(ਸਰੋਤ: phys.org)