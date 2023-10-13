On Saturday, Island communities in British Columbia will have the opportunity to witness a rare “annular” solar eclipse. The term “annular” comes from the Latin word “annulus,” which means a ring shape. However, the “ring of fire” effect, where the outside edge of the sun glows from behind the moon, will not be visible in the region. Instead, viewers will see a crescent-moon or fingernail shape forming on the sun during the event.

The eclipse will occur from just after 8 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m. The moon will gradually obstruct the sun, creating a crescent shape on its surface. The peak effect in Victoria is expected to happen at 9:19 a.m.

Randy Enkin, president of the Victoria Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, explained that the moon will not completely block the sun’s rays since it is not large enough to do so. He compared it to the image of the moon sitting in the middle of the sun. Enkin also revealed that a total eclipse, where the sun is completely blocked, will occur on April 8, 2024.

Enkin expressed his optimism about clear viewing conditions for the eclipse, saying that thin clouds should not pose a problem as long as the sun’s disk is visible. However, he strongly advised against looking directly at the sun during the annular eclipse.

In case certified solar-viewing glasses are unavailable, Enkin suggested using the “projection method” by standing with one’s back to the eclipse and using binoculars, a colander, or a piece of paper with holes to project the image. He emphasized the importance of not improvising with welder’s glasses or similar materials.

Island communities in British Columbia will be able to observe the eclipse with approximately 80% of the sun obscured, resulting in a crescent shape. Victoria, specifically, is considered the best spot in Canada to witness the annular eclipse. Locations like Clover Point, Cattle Point, and Mount Tolmie are expected to be popular viewing sites.

For those interested in joining an eclipse event, the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory will be hosting one from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Centre of the Universe on October 14. Tickets and additional information can be found on the centreoftheuniverse.org/events website.

ਸ੍ਰੋਤ:

– Times Colonist: “Rare ‘Annular’ Solar Eclipse Visible on Vancouver Island on Saturday” (source)