ਵਿਗਿਆਨੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਸੋਨੇ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਵੇਰਵਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਖੋਜ ਕੀਤੀ

Researchers from Yale University and the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have made an unexpected discovery that sheds light on the history of gold and other precious metals. They have proposed a novel hypothesis concerning the delivery of highly siderophile elements (HSEs), such as gold and platinum, to shallow pockets in the Earth’s mantle.

According to the conventional theory, these precious metals were delivered during the early formation of the Earth when it collided with moon-sized bodies, leaving behind deposits of materials. However, this absorption process has remained a mystery because, according to this theory, the precious metals shouldn’t have gathered near the Earth’s surface.

The new hypothesis centers around a thin region of the mantle known as the “transient” zone. In this region, the shallow part of the mantle melts while the deeper part remains solid. The scientists discovered that this transient zone has dynamic properties that efficiently trap falling metallic components and slowly deliver them to the rest of the mantle.

The researchers believe that this delivery process is ongoing and that remnants of the transient zone can be observed as geophysical anomalies deep in the mantle. This theory is supported by the fact that the transient region almost always forms when a large impactor hits the early Earth.

The study of the dynamics of the transient mantle region has revealed that it takes place in a concise amount of time, approximately a day, but its influence on the Earth’s evolution has lasted billions of years.

This discovery not only provides a potential solution to the mystery of how precious metals ended up in shallow pockets in the mantle, but it also offers insights into the emergence of worlds beyond our own.

Overall, this research challenges conventional wisdom and highlights the complex processes involved in the origin of Earth and other celestial bodies.

Source: Yale University and Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)