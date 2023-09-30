ਖੋਜਕਰਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਮਰੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਛੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਡਰੋਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ

Researchers at New Mexico Tech have achieved significant progress in the development of bird drones that closely resemble living birds. By utilizing a combination of natural materials, robotics, and advanced technologies, these drones could have a wide range of applications.

Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, an associate professor of mechanical engineering, initially used various bird parts purchased from Amazon and attached them to existing drones to create a more realistic bird-like appearance and flight pattern. Later, he obtained birds that had died naturally from a taxidermist and equipped them with specialized motors for flapping and soaring.

The potential applications for these bird drones are vast. They could be utilized for military or border surveillance, monitoring wildlife without disturbing live animals, redirecting bird flocks away from airports to avoid safety hazards, or even enabling larger birds to transport payloads.

One of the main advantages of the bird drones is their positive environmental impact. By utilizing natural materials and reverse engineering taxidermy birds, researchers are able to create drones that closely mimic the flight patterns and characteristics of real birds.

While the possession of dead eagles and other avian predators is restricted in the United States, they could prove to be the most effective means of deterring bird flocks from airports. By transforming these birds into drones and flying them around airports, the risk of bird strikes can be significantly reduced.

The current focus of the research team is on perfecting the design aspects of the bird drones to ensure they can fly effectively. They have been studying wing flapping angles, frequency, and flying speeds of living birds to replicate these factors in the drones. The next step involves integrating various technologies into the drones, such as cameras for data gathering.

The current flight time of the bird drones is approximately 20 minutes. To extend this duration, the team plans to investigate how birds land, as it may provide insights into recharging mechanisms for the drones. Additionally, they aim to incorporate 5G capabilities and artificial intelligence to enhance the drones’ range and energy efficiency.

By incorporating machine learning or artificial intelligence, these bird drones have the potential to revolutionize the field. This could optimize their energy consumption and flight modes, making them even more efficient and effective.

In conclusion, the development of bird drones holds great promise. By combining nature-inspired designs with cutting-edge technologies, these drones have the potential to be used in various fields, such as environmental monitoring and aerial surveillance.

ਸ੍ਰੋਤ:

– New Mexico Tech (source of original article)