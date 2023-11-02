ਕਰੈਬ ਨੇਬੂਲਾ ਦੇ ਰਹੱਸਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਵੀਂ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ

The Crab Nebula, a remnant of a supernova that occurred in 1,506 AD, has been a subject of fascination for astronomers for centuries. Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope has provided us with a groundbreaking image of this cosmic wonder, located 65,000 light-years away in the constellation Taurus.

Using Webb’s advanced imaging technology, a team of researchers has delved into the origins of the Crab Nebula, uncovering new insights that were previously unseen. The latest image reveals a stunning resemblance to an earlier optical wavelength image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. However, Webb’s infrared image offers a deeper understanding of the nebula’s inner workings.

Highlighted in red-orange, the image showcases the structure of fluffy gaseous filaments, while yellow-white and green emissions from dust grains add a captivating touch to the middle areas. This detailed mapping of features is a first for any telescope. It vividly demonstrates the power of Webb’s instruments, particularly in capturing the synchrotron radiation produced by charged particles moving at near relativistic speeds around magnetic field lines. This radiation appears as smoke-like material scattered throughout the Crab Nebula.

At the heart of this celestial spectacle lies the pulsar, a rapidly rotating neutron star. By tracing the wispy material forming a circular ripple-like pattern in the middle, we can locate the pulsar. Further out from the core, the thin white radiation ribbons reveal the tightly packed wisps, offering valuable insights into the pulsar’s magnetic field structure.

The new observations obtained using the James Webb Space Telescope provide astronomers with a fresh perspective on the Crab Nebula. These findings pave the way for further exploration and deepen our understanding of supernova remnants and their role in the evolution of galaxies.

