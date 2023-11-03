NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, launched in 2021 to explore the Trojan asteroids circling Jupiter, has made a remarkable discovery that has left scientists in awe. During a routine flyby, Lucy stumbled upon an asteroid named Dinky, which revealed an unexpected surprise: a smaller asteroid orbiting around it. This intriguing finding has astronomers referring to Dinky as a binary asteroid pair, making it akin to a moon with its very own miniature moonlet—a true cosmic curiosity.

Experts initially believed the existence of binary asteroid pairs to be a possibility, but it took Lucy’s close encounter to confirm it. Jessica Sunshine, a planetary scientist at the University of Maryland, expressed her excitement, stating, “A binary was certainly a possibility, but it was not expected, and it’s really cool.”

The flyby itself was primarily intended as a test run for the Lucy mission team to calibrate their skills before investigating the Trojan asteroids situated ahead of and behind Jupiter. Much to their surprise, Lucy not only successfully latched onto Dinky and its accompanying satellite during the fast-moving encounter but also uncovered an incredible new scientific phenomenon.

Although NASA scientists have downloaded only a third of the data collected from the encounter, a series of released images already provide valuable insights into these celestial bodies. Dinky, also known by its formal name Dinkinesh, exhibits notable features such as a visible equatorial ridge and a peculiar secondary ridge that branches off from it. The main asteroid’s surface is adorned with craters, presumably caused by past asteroid collisions. As images of the smaller satellite are unveiled, researchers anticipate discovering even more captivating details about its unusual shape and construction.

While binary asteroid pairs are not uncommon—approximately 15 percent of near-Earth asteroids possess a satellite companion—Dinky and its moonlet continue to astound observers. NASA and its affiliated researchers eagerly await further data, including color images and spectroscopic analysis, which will offer deeper insights into the composition and characteristics of these fascinating objects.

As Lucy presses on with its primary mission to investigate the enigmatic Trojan asteroids near Jupiter, the unexpected encounter with Dinky and its moonlet serves as a thrilling prelude to the incredible discoveries that lie ahead. NASA scientist Hal Levinson emphasizes that there is still plenty of extraordinary information to come, affirming that “there’s a lot of cool stuff to come.” Stay tuned for more updates as Lucy continues its cosmic voyage into the unknown.

ਅਕਸਰ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ (FAQ)

1. What is a binary asteroid pair?

A binary asteroid pair refers to a system where one asteroid orbits another. In the case of the recent discovery by NASA’s Lucy mission, the main asteroid, Dinky, has a smaller asteroid, known as a moonlet, orbiting around it.

2. How common are binary asteroid pairs?

Binary asteroid pairs are not uncommon. It is estimated that approximately 15 percent of near-Earth asteroids have a companion satellite in orbit.

3. What did Lucy discover about Dinky and its moonlet?

Lucy captured images of Dinky, revealing a visible equatorial ridge and a secondary ridge branching off from it. The main asteroid displayed a cratered surface, indicating past asteroid collisions. The smaller satellite’s peculiar shape has intrigued scientists, and further analysis is expected to unveil additional intriguing details about its composition and characteristics.

4. What’s next for NASA’s Lucy mission?

Despite this exciting encounter, NASA’s Lucy mission will continue its original mission to investigate the Trojan asteroids near Jupiter. Lucy is scheduled to make contact with one of these asteroids in 2025, offering scientists the opportunity to delve deeper into the mysteries of these distant celestial objects.