The Accelerating Melting of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet: A Challenge for Coastal Communities

The warming Southern Ocean is causing the West Antarctic ice sheet to melt at an alarming rate, leading to accelerated sea-level rise that will have significant consequences for coastal communities around the world. This is the core finding of new research conducted by a team of scientists from the British Antarctic Survey and Northumbria University.

The West Antarctic ice sheet is comprised of interconnected glaciers formed by year-round snowfall. The floating edges of this ice sheet, known as coastal ice shelves, play a crucial role in stabilizing the glaciers. However, the ocean is melting these ice shelves from below, causing them to thin and increasing the speed at which freshwater is discharged into the ocean.

The study focused on the vulnerable sector of the ice sheet, particularly the Amundsen Sea, and used a regional ocean model to project changes in ice-shelf melting until the year 2100. The researchers ran multiple simulations using different scenarios for fossil fuel burning, ranging from a best-case scenario aligned with the Paris Agreement to an uncontrolled worst-case scenario.

Regardless of the emission trajectory, the results indicated a rapid increase in ocean warming and ice-shelf melting throughout the 21st century. Even in the best-case scenario, which aims to limit warming to 1.5°C, there was a threefold increase in the historical rate of melting. Surprisingly, there was little difference in melting rates between scenarios until 2045, implying that significant warming and melting are virtually inevitable in the coming decades.

The strengthening of ocean currents, which transport warm water from the deep ocean to the shallower ice shelves, is driving the accelerated warming and melting in the Amundsen Sea. While the precise impact on sea-level rise cannot be determined without accounting for other factors, such as glacier flow and snow accumulation, it is clear that increased ice-shelf melting will contribute to the speed of rising sea levels.

The West Antarctic ice sheet already accounts for a substantial portion of global sea-level rise, losing approximately 80 billion tonnes of ice annually. Although the exact extent and rate of melting remain uncertain, it is known that the ice sheet has the potential to cause up to 5 meters of sea-level rise.

ਸਵਾਲ

Q: How does the warming Southern Ocean impact the West Antarctic ice sheet?

A: The warming Southern Ocean melts the ice shelves of the West Antarctic ice sheet from below, causing them to thin. This, in turn, increases the discharge of freshwater into the ocean and leads to rising sea levels.

Q: Can reducing carbon emissions slow down ice-shelf melting?

A: The research suggests that even in the best-case scenario, where warming is limited to 1.5°C, there will still be a significant increase in ice-shelf melting. However, reducing carbon emissions can help mitigate some of the worst effects of climate change in the long term.

Q: How much will sea levels rise due to melting ice shelves?

A: The study did not provide an exact estimate of sea-level rise. However, it acknowledged that increased ice-shelf melting will contribute to the acceleration of sea-level rise, which poses significant risks to coastal communities.

Q: What can be done to address the challenges posed by rising sea levels?

A: Adapting to rising sea levels and protecting vulnerable coastal communities will require a combination of strategies, including planning for future sea-level rise, implementing protective measures where feasible, and considering relocation options where necessary. Building resilience and taking proactive action are key in tackling this complex issue.