ਵਾਢੀ ਦਾ ਚੰਦਰਮਾ: ਅਸਮਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼

This week, sky-watchers worldwide were treated to the mesmerizing sight of the “Harvest Moon,” one of the most famous full moons of the year. In addition to its beauty, this full moon also earned the title of a “supermoon,” as it marked the final one of the four supermoons in 2023.

What makes this Harvest Moon special is its celestial position, which sets the stage for a rare annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, on October 14. This eclipse will be visible in the United States, Central America, and South America.

The term “supermoon” refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is at perigee, the point in its orbit closest to Earth. Due to the slightly elliptical shape of its orbit, the moon appears slightly larger in the sky during perigee. The opposite point in its orbit, furthest from Earth, is called apogee.

When perigee coincides with a full moon, apogee occurs at the next new moon or vice versa. This means that since the Harvest Moon swung relatively close to Earth this week, it will swing relatively farther away at the next new moon on October 14.

Eclipses occur when the moon’s orbital path intersects the ecliptic, the apparent path of the sun through our daytime sky. During the upcoming annular solar eclipse, the moon will appear smaller in the sky due to being at apogee. As a result, it will block only the center of the sun, creating a ring or annulus around the moon.

It’s important to note that viewing the eclipse on October 14 should only be done through solar eclipse glasses. However, the Harvest Moon this week was perfectly safe to observe with the naked eye. As the full moon rises or sets, it takes on a stunning orange hue due to Rayleigh scattering, which occurs when light is deflected off molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The next full moon, known as the “Hunter’s Moon,” will occur on October 28. Although this full moon will still be able to intercept the ecliptic due to the solar eclipse, it won’t enter the Earth’s darker central shadow, meaning it won’t turn red and become a “Blood Moon.” The next Blood Moon is not expected until 2025.

So, keep your eyes on the sky and enjoy these celestial wonders!

