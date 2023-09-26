ਸਪੇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਫੰਜਾਈ: ਸੰਭਾਵੀ ਲਾਭ ਅਤੇ ਜੋਖਮ

Astronauts aboard the Russian space station Mir in 1988 discovered that fungi had managed to hitch a ride to space and were causing significant damage to the station. Since then, space travelers have been battling with the threat of fungal contamination in space. Despite efforts to establish cleaning routines, fungi continue to pose a risk to not only astronaut health but also the structural integrity of space stations.

However, instead of fearing fungi, scientists are now exploring how these organisms survive and adapt in the harsh environment of space. Researchers associated with the European Space Agency (ESA) recently conducted hypergravity experiments on fungi to gain a better understanding of their mechanisms. By studying their growth and behavior in microgravity, scientists hope to utilize fungi to build off-world settlements and possibly even incorporate them into off-world medications.

In 2016, researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory launched fungi into space for the first time to study how the space station environment caused the organisms to produce certain molecules they don’t typically produce on Earth. One particular species, Aspergillus nidulans, is known for its potential in developing osteoporosis drugs.

Studying fungi’s adaptability to repair DNA damage caused by space radiation could prove useful for long-term crewed space missions, such as those to the moon or Mars. Maintaining bone density is a concern for astronauts on these missions, and the characteristics of fungi could potentially aid in mitigating this issue.

Similar research is also being carried out on Earth, with the ESA conducting a study on fungal colonies in hypergravity environments. By investigating how fully grown fungal species respond to stressful reactions, researchers hope to gain insights into their ability to thrive in microgravity conditions.

Understanding the behavior of fungi is crucial as space exploration advances. Fungi present both risks and opportunities, as they can pose threats to astronaut health and the structural integrity of spacecraft, but also have beneficial applications such as food production and medicine development. By harnessing the potential of fungi, scientists aim to create a symbiotic relationship between humans and microorganisms in space.

ਸ੍ਰੋਤ:

- ਮੂਲ ਲੇਖ: [ਸਰੋਤ]

– “The chemical contamination of the International Space Station is out of this world (and not in a good way)” (source)

– “Russia’s Mir space station seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during the approach for docking on 15 January 1997” (source)

– “ESA’s Large Diameter Centrifuge is an 8-m diameter four-arm centrifuge” (source)