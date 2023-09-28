ਸੁਪਰਨੋਵਾ SN 2023ixf ਦਾ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਪੁੰਜ ਦਾ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸਟਾਰਰ ਈਵੇਲੂਸ਼ਨ ਥਿਊਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ

A newly discovered supernova, known as SN 2023ixf, is challenging the standard theory of stellar evolution. The supernova, located in the Pinwheel Galaxy about 20 million light-years away from Earth, ejected up to a full solar mass of material in the year leading up to its explosion. This extreme pre-explosion mass loss suggests that there may be more going on in the final year of a star’s life than previously thought.

SN 2023ixf is a Type II supernova, specifically a core-collapse supernova, which occurs when red supergiant stars collapse under their own weight and explode. These supernovae play a crucial role in the formation and evolution of atoms, neutron stars, and black holes. However, very little is known about the years leading up to their explosions.

Scientists initially observed that SN 2023ixf’s shock breakout, the flash of light that occurs when the explosion’s shock wave reaches the star’s outer edge, was delayed by several days. Further analysis of multi-wavelength data revealed that the delayed shock breakout was evidence of recent mass loss from the star.

The observations indicated that SN 2023ixf lost an unexpected amount of mass, equivalent to the mass of the Sun, in the final year prior to its explosion. This extreme mass loss is atypical for Type II supernovae and challenges existing understanding of massive star evolution.

These findings suggest that there may be potential instability in the final years of a star’s life, resulting in extreme mass loss. This could be linked to the final stages of nuclear burn-off of high-mass elements, such as silicon, in the star’s core.

Further observations and collaboration, including millimeter-wave observations using the Submillimeter Array (SMA) in Hawaii, are underway to gain a deeper understanding of SN 2023ixf and its unprecedented mass loss. These discoveries provide valuable insights into the complex processes that occur in the final stages of a star’s life before it explodes as a supernova.

Sources: CfA, NASA