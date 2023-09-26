Earthworms: Key Contributors to Global Food Production

A recent study led by Colorado State University (CSU) scientists highlights the vital role that earthworms play in global food production. Earthworms contribute to approximately 6.5% of worldwide grain yield and 2.3% of legume production each year. This new research estimates that earthworms may account for as much as 140 million metric tons of food produced annually. Earthworms are responsible for building soil structure, aiding in water retention, and facilitating nutrient availability for plants through the breakdown of organic matter. Additionally, earthworms can enhance plant growth by increasing overall productivity by about 25%.

CSU researchers Steven Fonte, Nathan Mueller, and Marian Hsieh estimated the contribution of earthworms to global food production by analyzing maps of earthworm abundance, soil properties, fertilizer rates, and crop yields. The analysis revealed that earthworms have a more significant impact on grain production in the global south, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean. This is likely due to these regions relying more on organic matter, such as manure and crop residues, which stimulate the beneficial effects of earthworms on plants.

The study underscores the importance of soil biodiversity and the need for sustainable soil management practices. Fonte emphasizes that healthy soils can have tangible positive impacts on crop production. Moreover, recent research suggests that soils contain as much as half of the world’s biodiversity, which significantly influences crop yields. Fonte hopes that this study will encourage further exploration of the positive benefits that other soil organisms, particularly microbial communities, have on agricultural productivity.

This research has important implications beyond food production. Earthworms can help mitigate drought and erosion by improving soil porosity and water retention. However, the researchers do not advocate for the introduction of earthworms into new habitats. Instead, they highlight the potential for enhancing agricultural productivity and reducing reliance on agrochemicals through improved soil biology management in areas where earthworms are already present.

Overall, this study sheds light on the crucial role of earthworms in global food production and emphasizes the significance of soil biodiversity for sustainable agriculture.

