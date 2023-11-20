ਡਾਇਨਾਸੌਰ ਹੋਰ ਗ੍ਰਹਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਘੁੰਮ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ: ਆਕਸੀਜਨ ਅਤੇ ਫੈਨਰੋਜ਼ੋਇਕ ਪੜਾਅ ਦੀ ਖੋਜ ਕਰਨਾ

A groundbreaking study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society has shaken the foundations of paleontology and ignited the imagination of scientists worldwide. Contrary to the long-held belief that dinosaurs are extinct on Earth, researchers now propose that these magnificent creatures may still roam other planets in the universe.

The key factor in this intriguing hypothesis lies in the exploration of oxygen. During the time of dinosaurs, Earth experienced oxygen levels of around 30%, significantly higher than the current 21% found on our planet today. These elevated oxygen levels potentially played a crucial role in supporting the existence and dominance of dinosaurs for millions of years.

Expanding further on this theory, scientists suggest that if comparable oxygen levels exist on distant planets, it may create the ideal conditions for dinosaur-like aliens to thrive and evolve. The search for signs of life on other planets has often relied on Earth’s present environmental conditions as a template. However, this study opens up the possibility that planets with higher oxygen levels than Earth’s current state may hold the key to discovering extraterrestrial dinosaurs.

Researchers are focusing on finding evidence of a Phanerozoic stage on other planets. The Phanerozoic represents a mere 12% of Earth’s history but encompasses the time when life on our planet evolved beyond simple microorganisms. By identifying distinct light fingerprints that indicate a Phanerozoic stage, scientists believe they can hone their search for more advanced forms of life beyond single-celled organisms.

This groundbreaking research provides hope for the prospect of finding not only signs of life but complex and large organisms elsewhere in the cosmos. With the right conditions and an environment reminiscent of Earth’s primeval past, interplanetary explorations may uncover dinosaurs that have never before been witnessed on our home planet.

As scientists embark on their quest, the possibility of discovering alien dinosaurs remains tantalizingly within reach. Mind-boggling as it may seem, the vastness of the universe leaves infinite room for exploration and the unearthing of hidden wonders. Who knows what other extraordinary creatures may be awaiting discovery in the depths of the cosmos? The search for extraterrestrial life continues to captivate and inspire, pushing the boundaries of our knowledge and imagination.

